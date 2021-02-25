 Skip to main content
Kuzmich leads Greenwich to victory
GREENWICH 58, HARTFORD 53

League: Washington County league

Hartford (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jacob Fish;2;0;0;4

Ray Harrington;2;4;2;18

JP Lavin;10;0;3;23

Cody Baker;0;2;0;6

Drake Stewart;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;6;5;53

Greenwich (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jesse Kuzmich;9;2;6;30

Jayden Hughes;1;0;1;3

Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2

Jacob Ziehm;2;2;3;13

Andrew Conlin;1;0;0;2

Matthew Conlin;0;0;2;2

Aidan McPhail;0;2;0;6

Totals;14;6;12;58

Hartford;13;16;7;17 — 53

Greenwich;10;16;25;7 — 58

