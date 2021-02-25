Kuzmich leads Greenwich to victory

GREENWICH 58, HARTFORD 53
League: Washington County league
Hartford (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jacob Fish;2;0;0;4
Ray Harrington;2;4;2;18
JP Lavin;10;0;3;23
Cody Baker;0;2;0;6
Drake Stewart;1;0;0;2
Totals;15;6;5;53
Greenwich (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jesse Kuzmich;9;2;6;30
Jayden Hughes;1;0;1;3
Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2
Jacob Ziehm;2;2;3;13
Andrew Conlin;1;0;0;2
Matthew Conlin;0;0;2;2
Aidan McPhail;0;2;0;6
Totals;14;6;12;58
Hartford;13;16;7;17 — 53
Greenwich;10;16;25;7 — 58
