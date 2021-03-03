Hudson Falls tops Hoosick Falls

HUDSON FALLS — After a late start because of Washington County’s coronavirus protocols, the Hudson Falls boys basketball team has finally been stretching its legs.

And they’re rather long legs. Sophomore Peyton Smith has sprouted up to 6-foot-7. Senior Jack Hogan is 6-6, bound for Princeton as a high-jumper. Ben Swartz is a 6-3 shooting guard, Evan Kwasniewski is 6-4. You get the idea.

On Wednesday night, the Tigers jumped on top quickly and rolled to a 63-45 non-league victory over Hoosick Falls. Smith collected 20 points and 17 rebounds, Hogan added 14 points, and Andrew Hogan grabbed nine boards.

“We’re big, it’s nice to play with size. It’s a new group, but it’s a veteran group,” said Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith, Peyton’s father. “Everybody in our starting lineup played for me last year, but they’re changing roles. Peyton was used to playing on the perimeter, he basically had 10 buckets in the paint and he dominated inside. Jack Hogan had three dunks in transition, he’s playing more aggressive.”

The Tigers (2-1), who have scheduled 10 games over three weeks, sprang to a 20-11 first-quarter lead and got balanced scoring the rest of the way.