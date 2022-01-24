 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson Falls tops Glens Falls in boys basketball for first time since 2009

  • 0
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls boys basketball

Hudson Falls’ Evan Kwasniewski attempts to block a shot by Glens Falls’ Kellen Driscoll (13) during Monday night's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Getting double figures from four players, the Hudson Falls boys basketball team defeated Glens Falls for the first time in 13 years Monday night.

Ben Swartz scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 10-1 in the league, 11-2 overall. Hudson Falls' win sets up a showdown Friday night at Amsterdam.

Peyton Smith and Noah Williamson each added 12 points and Evan Kwasniewski had 10 for Hudson Falls, which last beat the Indians on Jan. 21, 2009.

"This group of kids is different than previous years," Tigers head coach Greg Smith said. "They've had success against this age group of Glens Falls all along, so the stigma of playing Glens Falls isn't the same for them. But until you prove it, you haven't done it. It was rewarding to go over and do it tonight."

Peyton Smith, Hudson Falls' 6-foot-8 center, was in foul trouble early, but Williamson stepped up and played well, Greg Smith said.

Swartz also excelled, hitting a huge shot in the second half when Glens Falls had closed within single digits.

People are also reading…

"Ben stepped up when we needed him to," Greg Smith said. "When we share the ball and move the ball, we can be tough to guard."

Glens Falls was led by Griffin Woodell with 13 points and Cole Bennett with 12.

Hudson Falls 57, Glens Falls 44

HUDSON FALLS 57, GLENS FALLS 44

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Evan Kwasniewski;5;0;0;10

Joe LaPan;1;0;2;4

Peyton Smith;6;0;0;12

Ben Swartz;5;2;1;17

Noah Tyler;1;0;0;2

Noah Williamson;2;2;2;12

Totals;20;4;5;57

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Trey Patton;1;1;0;5

Vincent Westfall;1;0;0;2

Griffin Woodell;2;3;0;13

Kellen Driscoll;4;0;1;9

Cooper Nadler;1;0;0;2

Aiden Gormley;0;0;1;1

Cole Bennett;6;0;0;12

Totals;15;4;2;44

Hudson Falls;16;16;11;14 — 57

Glens Falls;8;13;10;13 — 44

JV: Glens Falls won

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News