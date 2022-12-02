Hudson Falls tops Albany; Warrensburg wins own tournament

HUDSON FALLS — Peyton Smith scored a game-high 24 points Friday night to lead Hudson Falls to a season-opening 52-47 boys basketball victory over Albany.

Freshman Brady Smith added 10 points and Noah Tyler added eight as the Tigers maintained the lead throughout the second half.

The Falcons were led by Deavion Springsteen and his 19 points.

WARRENSBURG 49, HEATLY 42: Stevie Schloss scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and received Most Valuable Player honors as he led the host Burghers past Heatly in the championship game of the fifth annual George Khoury Tip-Off Tournament.

Brady Cheney added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Burghers (2-0), who also got 10 points and 10 boards from Evan Lapell.

L.J. McCarthy led the Hornets with 15 points and Aiden Diaz added 11.

Lapell was named to the all-tournament team, along with Heatly's McCarthy and Aidan Stone, Brayden Poirier of Johnsburg-Minerva and Chase Brooks of Wells.

GREENWICH 81, HARTFORD 46: Joe Skiff poured in 30 points and Jacob Ziehm added 14 to power Greenwich to a non-league win over Hartford.

Robert Barnes added nine points and Jack Saunders had eight for the Witches (2-0), who jumped out to a 45-16 halftime lead.

Ray Harrington led the Tanagers (0-1) with 14 points and Nate Fiske added nine.

HOOSICK FALLS 61, ST. LAWRENCE 36: Senior Jake Sparks scored 17 points in the first quarter to help Hoosick Falls jump out to a quick 22-7 lead as they defeated St. Lawrence in the Panthers' non-league season opener.

Sparks finished with a game-high 25 and 11 rebounds to lead Hoosick Falls, which also got nine points each from Brady Mann and Jack Cavanaugh.

Ayden Beach led the visiting Larries with 22 points.

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 65, CAMBRIDGE 33: Jared Pratt made three first-half 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead Loudonville Christian to the win.

Noah Burke led Cambridge with 10 points.