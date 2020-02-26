Hudson Falls rallies big time to beat Burnt Hills

HUDSON FALLS — There were three dunks, and you might suspect they were gratuitous crowd-pleasers if you only saw the final score.

But to a Hudson Falls team that was down 14-1 in the first quarter, those dunks were absolute necessities. They came from 6-foot-8 Jonathan Beagle, who finished with 27 points as the Tigers roared back for a 65-43 victory over Burnt Hills on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Tigers earned the right to face No. 3 Lansingburgh in the Class A quarterfinals on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College (2:30 p.m.).

The Tigers were bigger than Burnt Hills across the board, but it did them no good in the first five minutes as the Spartans poured in 3-pointers and Hudson Falls struggled to get the ball inside.

"I'm thinking my scouting report went out the window, they're shooting the lights out, and that's happened to us before," Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith said of his mindset. "As soon as we locked in defensively and decided to start competing and not getting beat to loose balls ... (Burnt Hills) outplayed us to start the game, there's no doubt. Once we got to our game plan and got the ball inside to Jonathan, it's just a game-changer. Everybody feeds off him."