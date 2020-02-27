Hudson Falls rallies behind Beagle to beat Burnt Hills

The Tigers took the lead for good early in the second half on Riley Maddison’s one-hander in the lane and soon began to pull away. Beagle hit a pair of free throws, Maddison scored on a baseline drive and freshman Peyton Smith hit a 3-pointer to make it 45-37.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know (Burnt Hills) had a good start to the game, but I had confidence in our team,” Beagle said. “I knew we were going to come back and win that game.”

Beagle dominated inside after the game’s first few minutes and also closed out the third quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“He’s been a phenomenal all year,” coach Smith said. “He’s had a double-double for us most games in the first half. For him to be dominant inside, and step outside and have the touch he has to knock down a 3-pointer, it shows his versatility, which is what he needs to do because he wants to go and play at the next level.”

Jack Hogan scored 13 points for the Tigers, who improved to 13-8. The Tigers were without Ben Swartz, who missed the game with a back injury, but may be able to play in the quarterfinals.