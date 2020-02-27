Hudson Falls rallies behind Beagle to beat Burnt Hills

HUDSON FALLS — There were three dunks, and you might suspect they were gratuitous crowd-pleasers if you only saw the final score.
But to a Hudson Falls team that was down 14-1 in the first quarter, those dunks were absolute necessities. They came from 6-foot-8 Jonathan Beagle, who finished with 27 points as the Tigers roared back for a 65-43 victory over Burnt Hills on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
The sixth-seeded Tigers earned the right to face No. 3 Lansingburgh in the Class A quarterfinals on Sunday at Hudson Valley Community College (2:30 p.m.).
The Tigers were bigger than Burnt Hills across the board, but it did them no good in the first five minutes as the Spartans poured in 3-pointers and Hudson Falls struggled to get the ball inside.
“I’m thinking my scouting report went out the window, they’re shooting the lights out, and that’s happened to us before,” Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith said of his mindset. “As soon as we locked in defensively and decided to start competing and not getting beat to loose balls ... (Burnt Hills) outplayed us to start the game, there’s no doubt. Once we got to our game plan and got the ball inside to Jonathan, it’s just a game-changer. Everybody feeds off him.”
The first dunk came in the second quarter as the Tigers were clawing their way back into the game. They finally tied it on Brandon Pond’s 3-pointer 30 seconds before halftime.
The Tigers took the lead for good early in the second half on Riley Maddison’s one-hander in the lane and soon began to pull away. Beagle hit a pair of free throws, Maddison scored on a baseline drive and freshman Peyton Smith hit a 3-pointer to make it 45-37.
Another HF basket. pic.twitter.com/Umc5ExakUc— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) February 27, 2020
“I know (Burnt Hills) had a good start to the game, but I had confidence in our team,” Beagle said. “I knew we were going to come back and win that game.”
Beagle dominated inside after the game’s first few minutes and also closed out the third quarter with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“He’s been a phenomenal all year,” coach Smith said. “He’s had a double-double for us most games in the first half. For him to be dominant inside, and step outside and have the touch he has to knock down a 3-pointer, it shows his versatility, which is what he needs to do because he wants to go and play at the next level.”
Jack Hogan scored 13 points for the Tigers, who improved to 13-8. The Tigers were without Ben Swartz, who missed the game with a back injury, but may be able to play in the quarterfinals.
A piece of the action as Hud. Falls rallies back. pic.twitter.com/ZqgwVdP6ql— Greg Brownell (@glensfallsse) February 27, 2020
“The energy in the gym tonight was great, and it’s nice to have Hudson Falls basketball back to a point where we’re putting butts in the seats,” coach Smith said, “and hopefully we can continue to play well and it’ll roll from there.”
