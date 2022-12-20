Hudson Falls pulls away from Gloversville

HUDSON FALLS — Peyton Smith poured in 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Tuesday night to power the Hudson Falls boys basketball team to a 69-36 Foothills Council victory over Gloversville.

Noah Williamson added 11 points and eight assists for the Tigers, who held Gloversville to nine points in the second half as they pulled away.

“Peyton had 32, but it felt much more balanced than that,” said Hudson Falls head coach Greg Smith, whose team improved to 2-0 in the league, 4-0 overall. “We’re looking for other guys to step up and fill roles, and tonight I thought they did that very well.”

The Tigers made seven of their nine 3-pointers in the first half as they broke Gloversville’s tight defense, then locked down on defense in the second half to pull away from a 31-27 halftime lead with a 25-4 run through the third quarter.

“We’ve been looking for our shooting to show up the way it looks in practice,” Greg Smith said. “That took them away from the packed-in zone they came out with to limit (Peyton’s) touches. We moved him to the high post and let him distribute. Peyton asserted himself in the third.”

Peyton Dupuis added seven points and Jayden Hardwick and Noah Tyler each had six for Hudson Falls. Peyton Smith went 11 for 11 from the foul line.

Mariano DiCaterino led Gloversville with 16 points and James Collar had 10.