Hudson Falls' Peyton Smith named Foothills boys basketball MVP

Peyton Smith has been named Most Valuable Player in Foothills Council boys basketball for the 2021-22 season.

Smith, a 6-foot-8 junior center, helped lead the Tigers to their first league title since 2000 and a berth in the Section II Class A semifinals. Hudson Falls finished with an 18-4 record.

Hudson Falls senior guard Ben Swartz was named to the All-Foothills first team, along with Glens Falls freshman Kellen Driscoll and Schuylerville senior Owen Sherman. They were joined by Amsterdam junior Ceasar Thompson and Scotia sophomore Benjamin Kline.

