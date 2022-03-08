 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Falls' Peyton Smith named Foothills boys basketball MVP

Peyton Smith has been named Most Valuable Player in Foothills Council boys basketball for the 2021-22 season.

Smith, a 6-foot-8 junior center, helped lead the Tigers to their first league title since 2000 and a berth in the Section II Class A semifinals. Hudson Falls finished with an 18-4 record.

Hudson Falls senior guard Ben Swartz was named to the All-Foothills first team, along with Glens Falls freshman Kellen Driscoll and Schuylerville senior Owen Sherman. They were joined by Amsterdam junior Ceasar Thompson and Scotia sophomore Benjamin Kline.

Foothills Council Boys Basketball All-Stars

MVP: Peyton Smith, Junior, Hudson Falls

First Team

Player;Yr.;School

Ben Swartz;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Kellen Driscoll;Fr.;Glens Falls

Owen Sherman;Sr.;Schuylerville

Ceasar Thompson;Jr.;Amsterdam

Benjamin Kline;Soph.;Scotia

Second Team

Evan Kwasniewski;Sr.;Hudson Falls

Trevon Bailey;Jr.;Queensbury

Lukas Sherman;Soph.;Schuylerville

Mariano DiCaterino;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth

Gio Glionna;Sr.;Gloversville

Third Team

Griffin Woodell;Sr.;Glens Falls

Cooper Nadler;Soph.;Glens Falls

JaShean Vann;Jr.;Amsterdam

Aaron Corker;Sr.;Scotia

Griffin Fraterrigo;Sr.;Scotia

