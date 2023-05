Hudson Falls senior Peyton Smith has been named to the New York State Sportswriters Association all-state boys basketball fifth team in Class A.

Smith, a 6-foot-8 center, averaged 25 points and 13 rebounds per game for the Tigers during the 2022-23 season, and was named the Most Valuable Player of the Foothills Council for the second year in a row.

Smith was the only Section II player named to one of the top nine teams in Class A. Amsterdam senior forward Ceasar Thompson made the 10th team.