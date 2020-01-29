Hudson Falls edges Queensbury in overtime

Hudson Falls had led for most of the game until late in the third quarter, when the Spartans (9-3, 10-4) went on an 11-2 run to seize a 51-49 edge going into the fourth.

The lead changed hands several times before Jason Rodriguez (13 points) drained a layup to give Queensbury a 61-59 lead with 3 seconds left in regulation.

However, the Tigers had one last shot after calling time out at midcourt. Peyton Smith launched the inbounds pass to Hogan, who leaped up and put back his own rebound for the tie.

“I was told to set a back screen on Jonathan, turn around and the ball would be there for me. That’s just how it went,” said Hogan, a 6-6 junior who finished with 11 points. “I had time, only a second or two. We were sure that we got it in.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jack’s a state athlete high-jumper — we put the ball up where only he could go get it,” Greg Smith said. “He got bumped, he got it off and he was able to hang in the air and get it in there.”

Coach Smith credited the end-of-game situations the Tigers run every day in practice for the tying bucket.