Hudson Falls edges Queensbury in overtime (updated)

HUDSON FALLS — Jack Hogan drew a bead on the high inbounds pass and immediately fired it at the rim.
The ball bounced right back to him, and the rangy Hudson Falls forward immediately laid it back in at the buzzer — a desperate putback that sent Tuesday night’s game into overtime.
A few big-time stops on defense later, the Tigers had earned a wild 70-67 Foothills Council boys basketball victory over Queensbury.
“It shows character for us, overcoming a lot of adversity,” said senior point guard Riley Maddison, whose foul shot with 53 seconds left in OT gave Hudson Falls the lead for good. “I think it’s a turning point for us — we’re starting to win games.”
“It’s huge, especially for sectional seeding,” said Jonathan Beagle, the Tigers’ 6-foot-8 junior center, who led all scorers with 23 points. “Our defense really helped in the second half. We haven’t been playing defense well the whole year. We can compete with anyone, any night, it’s just our defense, we have to hustle back.”
Hudson Falls’ Jonathan Beagle with a rim-rocking dunk with 1:20 left in half for a 35-30 lead over Queensbury #518hoops pic.twitter.com/mz1KjTlJk9— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 29, 2020
“It took us a while to learn how to win,” said Tigers head coach Greg Smith, whose team improved to 7-5 in the league, 8-6 overall. “We’ve got six wins over the last two seasons, so we’re trying to change that and develop winning habits and winning attitudes. The win in Schuylerville the other night helped greatly in this situation, where they believe we’re going to run this play and it’s going to work.”
Hudson Falls had led for most of the game until late in the third quarter, when the Spartans (9-3, 10-4) went on an 11-2 run to seize a 51-49 edge going into the fourth.
The lead changed hands several times before Jason Rodriguez (13 points) drained a layup to give Queensbury a 61-59 lead with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Queensbury go-ahead bucket by Jason Rodriguez with :01.7 left, 61-59 #518hoops pic.twitter.com/GOeATYZsh7— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 29, 2020
However, the Tigers had one last shot after calling time out at midcourt. Peyton Smith launched the inbounds pass to Hogan, who leaped up and put back his own rebound for the tie.
“I was told to set a back screen on Jonathan, turn around and the ball would be there for me. That’s just how it went,” said Hogan, a 6-6 junior who finished with 11 points. “I had time, only a second or two. We were sure that we got it in.”
“Jack’s a state athlete high-jumper — we put the ball up where only he could go get it,” Greg Smith said. “He got bumped, he got it off and he was able to hang in the air and get it in there.”
Coach Smith credited the end-of-game situations the Tigers run every day in practice for the tying bucket.
“We run it in practice, and we score on it once every 15 times, so we had a chance,” Greg Smith said with a chuckle. “To take a desperation 3 in that situation, the percentages are just so low. They had a foul to give, so I knew they were going to be physical with our guards out front. So I said to my lefty freshman (Peyton Smith), ‘Throw a dot to the corner of the backboard,’ and luckily we executed.”
Fired up by Hogan’s buzzer-beater, Beagle’s layups kept the Tigers even with Queensbury when the Spartans’ Matthew Conlon and Rodriguez knocked down 3s.
With just over a minute left in overtime, Maddison (14 points) snagged a steal and ended up making the front end of a one and one to put Hudson Falls ahead.
After a Queensbury turnover on a traveling call, Ben Swartz (15 points) sealed the win by making both ends of a one and one with 20 seconds left.
The Spartans, who were held scoreless for the final 2:24 of the extra period, had one final shot, but a 3-point attempt banged off the rim at the buzzer.
Final — Hudson Falls 70, Queensbury 67 in OT, as last shot doesn’t fall #518hoops pic.twitter.com/KIIMU34SZ6— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 29, 2020
“They played great defense on the out of bounds play,” said senior Bryce Bleibtrey, who led Queensbury with 20 points. “We struggled a little bit getting guys open, but that happens at the end of the game. We ended up taking one good shot at the end, but it just didn’t go in.”
“We got down by three, so that limited our options quite a bit,” Spartans first-year coach Greg Dixon said. “I think if we continue to play the way we played tonight, we’ll be fine.”
Hud. Falls 70, QHS 67, OT
Queensbury (9-3, 10-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Asa Edwards 0 0 0 0
Shane Rutherford 0 0 0 0
Matt Gilligan 0 1 0 3
Bryce Bleibtrey 4 2 6 20
Sean Collins 2 0 3 7
Jason Rodriguez 3 2 1 13
Nate Johnson 3 2 2 14
Connor Havern 0 0 0 0
Matthew Conlon 2 2 0 10
Totals 14 9 12 67
Hudson Falls (7-5, 8-6)
2P 3P FT TP
Ben Swartz 0 4 3 15
Riley Maddison 5 1 1 14
Brandon Pond 1 0 0 2
Jonathan Beagle 9 0 5 23
Stephen Currier 0 1 0 3
Jack Hogan 3 1 2 11
Peyton Smith 1 0 0 2
Dan Hill 0 0 0 0
Totals 19 7 11 70
Queensbury 20 14 17 10 6 — 67
Hudson Falls 24 13 12 12 9 — 70
