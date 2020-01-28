Hudson Falls edges Queensbury in overtime

HUDSON FALLS — Jonathan Beagle scored 23 points Tuesday night as Hudson Falls pulled out a 70-67 Foothills Council boys basketball win in overtime over Queensbury.
Riley Maddison (14 points) and Ben Swartz (15 points) sank foul shots in the final minute of OT to provide the difference for the Tigers (7-5, 8-6).
Jack Hogan’s putback at the buzzer to end regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 61. Jason Rodriguez had scored two seconds earlier to give Queensbury (9-3, 10-4) a brief lead.
Bryce Bleibtrey led four Spartans in double figures with 20 points.
Final — Hudson Falls 70, Queensbury 67 in OT, as last shot doesn’t fall #518hoops pic.twitter.com/KIIMU34SZ6— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 29, 2020
Hudson Falls’ Jonathan Beagle with a rim-rocking dunk with 1:20 left in half for a 35-30 lead over Queensbury #518hoops pic.twitter.com/mz1KjTlJk9— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) January 29, 2020
