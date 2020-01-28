You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hudson Falls edges Queensbury in overtime
0 comments
alert

Hudson Falls edges Queensbury in overtime

{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Jonathan Beagle scored 23 points Tuesday night as Hudson Falls pulled out a 70-67 Foothills Council boys basketball win in overtime over Queensbury.

Riley Maddison (14 points) and Ben Swartz (15 points) sank foul shots in the final minute of OT to provide the difference for the Tigers (7-5, 8-6).

Jack Hogan’s putback at the buzzer to end regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 61. Jason Rodriguez had scored two seconds earlier to give Queensbury (9-3, 10-4) a brief lead.

Bryce Bleibtrey led four Spartans in double figures with 20 points.

Check back later for a photo gallery and a full story.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Hudson Falls 70, Queensbury 67, OT

Queensbury (9-3, 10-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Asa Edwards;0;0;0;0

Shane Rutherford;0;0;0;0

Matt Gilligan;0;1;0;3

Bryce Bleibtrey;4;2;6;20

Sean Collins;2;0;3;7

Jason Rodriguez;3;2;1;13

Nate Johnson;3;2;2;14

Connor Havern;0;0;0;0

Matthew Conlon;2;2;0;10

Totals;14;9;12;67

Hudson Falls (7-5, 8-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ben Swartz;0;4;3;15

Riley Maddison;5;1;1;14

Brandon Pond;1;0;0;2

Jonathan Beagle;9;0;5;23

Stephen Currier;0;1;0;3

Jack Hogan;3;1;2;11

Peyton Smith;1;0;0;2

Dan Hill;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;7;11;70

Queensbury;20;14;17;10;6 — 67

Hudson Falls;24;13;12;12;9 — 70

0 comments
2
0
0
0
3

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News