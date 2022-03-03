Hudson Falls comes up short in Class B semifinals

GLENS FALLS — Early foul trouble and a huge run by Mekeel Christian left Hudson Falls in a hole too deep to climb out of Thursday night.

Mekeel took command with a 22-2 run that bracketed the first and second quarters, and the Tigers could get no closer than 10 down in the second half of a 64-50 loss in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Peyton Smith led Hudson Falls (18-4) with 17 points and 12 rebounds, Noah Tyler added 12 points and Ben Swartz had 10 in the loss.

Zahki Fallen led four Lions in double figures with 17 points, Joey Roddy added 15 and Will Radcliff had 14 for Mekeel (14-5), which plays either Amsterdam or Gloversville in Saturday's final.

Class A Semifinal Mekeel Christian (14-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Zahki Fallen;3;1;8;17 O'Ryan DeJesus;1;2;3;11 Luke Kniese;0;0;0;0 Amarri Barnhill;0;0;0;0 Joey Roddy;1;3;4;15 Isaiah Rose;1;0;0;2 Christian Jahnel;0;0;0;0 Will Radcliff;7;0;0;14 Eric Skeeter;0;0;0;0 Thomas Charles;1;1;0;5 Totals;14;7;15;64 Hudson Falls (18-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Ben Swartz;3;0;4;10 Noah Tyler;2;2;2;12 Joe LaPan;0;0;0;0 Noah Williamson;0;1;0;3 Ethan Boucher;0;0;0;0 Evan Kwasniewski;4;0;0;8 Peyton Smith;7;0;3;17 Jayden Hardwick;0;0;0;0 Anthony Johnson;0;0;0;0 Brady Smith;0;0;0;0 Totals;16;3;9;50 Mekeel Christian;16;24;12;12 — 64 Hudson Falls;15;8;13;14 — 50

