GLENS FALLS — Peyton Smith pumped in a game-high 26 points Wednesday, but Hudson Falls came up short in a 53-50 loss to Troy in the Class A semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Hudson Falls (17-5), the No. 2 seed, outscored Troy 11-2 over the first 5:34 of the fourth quarter, but could never get over the hump in the final two minutes of the game. The Flying Horses benefited from an offensive foul call on the Tigers with about 30 seconds left in regulation and sealed victory at the foul line.