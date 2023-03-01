GLENS FALLS — When the whistle blew, Peyton Smith wore a look of mixed shock, disbelief and disappointment.

With Hudson Falls trailing 49-47 and 25 seconds left, the Tigers' 6-foot-9 senior had backed into Troy's Terrance Clark, who expertly took the charge near his own basket at Cool Insuring Arena.

Smith — who had scored a game-high 26 points — was called for an offensive foul, and with the teams in the double bonus, Clark made both free throws at the other end. Troy held on for a 53-50 Class A semifinal victory Wednesday over Hudson Falls in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament, the second straight semifinal loss for the Tigers.

"They're a good team, but it's hard to get to this level and not make that next step. It's devastating," said Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith, whose team finished at 17-5. "These guys wanted another shot at Amsterdam at full strength."

Troy (12-10) will get that shot at the top-seeded Rams in Saturday's Section II championship game, while the Tigers were left with many what-ifs.

The disappointing end put a damper on what had been a great rally for second-seeded Hudson Falls. The Tigers outscored Troy 11-2 over the first seven and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, but they could not close the final gap.

Hudson Falls went 4-for-10 from the line and missed seven shots in that span — including a pair of wide-open 3-point attempts just before Peyton Smith was called for the foul. Either one could have given the Tigers the lead for the first time since midway through the second quarter. Troy was able to seal the win at the foul line.

"We got two good looks, we got an offensive rebound, I got the ball on the low block," said Peyton Smith, who also grabbed 15 rebounds. "I didn't think it was a charge, I hit him with my butt. … Games like that you can't really break it down just on the last play, it was the whole game."

"Games like that come down to a mistake here or there that's magnified at the end of a game," said Greg Smith, Peyton's father. "We missed open shots — that's the bottom line. We had great opportunities, we missed a couple of key free throws. We just couldn't get over the hump."

Troy's quick-darting, slick-shooting guards proved a challenge, as well. Clark finished with 18 points and eighth-grader Stetson Merritt added 17, including three of Troy's six 3-pointers.

However, Hudson Falls shut down the Flying Horses after they had built a 47-36 lead going into the fourth quarter, by digging into their playbook for a zone defense.

"We went 1-3-1, which is a defense we haven't run in probably six or eight weeks," Greg Smith said. "It was a good adjustment, we got what we needed — we just missed shots."

"Their 1-3-1, I didn't see any of it on tape — we didn't prepare for it, so we had to call a couple timeouts and set some things up," Troy coach John Killian said.

What hurt the Tigers more was the poor perimeter shooting. Noah Williamson (13 points) had opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, but as a team, Hudson Falls went 3-for-27 from 3-point range.

"They just packed it in — they said, 'We're not going to let the big guy touch it in the post,'" Greg Smith said. "And we worked hard to get him the ball, he makes the right play and skips it to the open guy — and we didn't penalize them for that.

"If we knocked down a couple (3-pointers) early, it opens the game up," the coach added. "We played that way all year, and we've had guys step up and hit two 3s a game. If you get three, four guys to do that, it changes the game."

"It's tough going twos for threes the whole game, but I think we proved that Hudson Falls can play," Peyton Smith said. "We got back here again from last year, and we didn't give up, which I'm proud of our guys for that."

Class A Semifinal TROY (12-10) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Terrance Clark;4;1;7;18 Steve Foust;2;1;0;7 Legend Merritt;1;0;0;2 Stetson Merritt;2;3;4;17 Damarion Tucker;0;1;0;3 Justin Gilmore;1;0;0;2 Mike Wiltshire;2;0;0;4 Josiah Acevedo;0;0;0;0 Kayne Behan;0;0;0;0 Totals;12;6;11;53 HUDSON FALLS (17-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Noah Williamson;1;3;2;13 Jayden Hardwick;0;0;3;3 Noah Tyler;0;0;0;0 Ethan France;0;0;0;0 Connor Rogers;0;0;0;0 Peyton Smith;8;0;10;26 Brady Smith;4;0;0;8 Totals;13;3;15;50 Troy;14;14;19;6 — 53 Hudson Falls;12;12;12;14 — 50

