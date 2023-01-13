Hudson Falls comes up short in battle of Foothills front-runners

AMSTERDAM — Visibly exhausted after Friday night's game, Peyton Smith summed up the Hudson Falls boys basketball team's 53-50 loss to Amsterdam best.

"We came into halftime up nine, we felt good, but the second half we just ran out of juice," said Smith, the Tigers' 6-foot-9 senior, who scored a game-high 25 points despite suffering from flu symptoms all week.

Undermanned and ailing, the Tigers took Amsterdam — the other top team in the Foothills Council — down to the wire, coming up short despite holding the Rams 30 points below their season scoring average.

Already without freshman Brady Smith — Peyton's younger brother, out with a broken hand — Hudson Falls was also without 6-4 junior Ethan France, who was ejected from the Tigers' last game.

"We're short-staffed — Ethan can't play, Brady's hurt, we have a couple guys battling through sickness including myself," Peyton Smith said. "At the end of the day, they just hit more shots in the second half than we did. We got good open looks, they just didn't fall tonight."

"We had opportunities to win the game. We were coming down here not at full strength — that's not an excuse, you've got to play with what you have," said Greg Smith, Hudson Falls head coach and the Smith brothers' father. "(Amsterdam) can shoot the ball — they're averaging 83 points a game, we held them to 53 and I didn't think we played great defensively."

The Tigers, who fell to 5-1 in the league, 8-2 overall, had held the lead since the second quarter, but faded down the stretch against an Amsterdam team that hung tough.

The Rams (6-0, 10-1) tied the score at 46-all on a bank-shot 3-pointer by Victor Dueno with 5:55 left in regulation, and took the lead 30 seconds later on a three-point play by Jashawn Vann. Jhai Vellon led Amsterdam with 17 points and Dueno added 15.

Hudson Falls was held to four points over the game's final five minutes. Down 52-50, Peyton Smith missed a jumper in the closing seconds and the Tigers lost possession on the ensuing tie-up on the rebound.

"He's given me 25 on a night where he was at 50 percent and hasn’t been at school most of the week with the flu," Greg Smith said of his older son. "He had the ball in his hands with 15 seconds to go, and missed an elbow jump shot that I have confidence in him taking. He went to the line right before that, and the exhaustion I think got the best of him tonight."

"The third quarter we kind of got lost in it, had a couple of turnovers, the tide of the game shifted," senior guard Noah Tyler said. "We missed a couple of shots down the stretch, couldn't really get many open shots, but we had a lot of scoring opportunities."

Junior Joe Palmer came off the bench and scored nine points for Hudson Falls, providing a spark after the Tigers had fallen behind 19-12 against Amsterdam's vicious full-court press in the first quarter.

The Tigers outscored Amsterdam 23-7 in the second quarter, including a 12-0 run to seize the lead, as they built a 35-26 halftime edge.

"We practice the press break a lot in practice," said Peyton Smith, who scored 15 of his points in the first half. "The press didn't really bother us, it's just once we break the press, we've got to get into our sets, and we didn't do a good job of that in the second half."

"We did a great job in the first half of handling their pressure. We did an outstanding job of breaking it and getting what we wanted, settling down, running our offense," Greg Smith said. "Then in the second half, we missed some shots that we normally make, and that's what it comes down to. We had open shots that we want to take in games, and they didn't go down."

The Tigers still have an opportunity to face Amsterdam again next month in the Foothills Council crossovers, which are scheduled to be held at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany.

"Couple plays here and there, that's two good teams battling," Greg Smith said. "Maybe we'll see them in the Armory at the end of the season, but it's a long season ahead of us. The Foothills is no joke — every night, everybody's throwing their best shot at you."

Hudson Falls 53, Amsterdam 50 Hudson Falls (5-1, 8-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Noah Williamson;2;1;0;7 Jayden Hardwick;1;0;1;3 Noah Tyler;1;0;0;2 Peyton Dupuis;2;0;0;4 Deonzae Bright;0;0;0;0 Connor Rogers;0;0;0;0 Joe Palmer;3;1;0;9 Peyton Smith;11;1;0;25 Totals;20;3;1;50 Amsterdam (6-0, 10-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Jashawn Vann;1;0;2;4 Victor Dueno;1;3;1;15 Ceasar Thompson;1;2;0;8 Jhai Vellon;7;0;3;17 Alec Bartone;4;0;1;9 Totals;14;5;7;53 Hudson Falls;12;23;10;5 — 50 Amsterdam;19;7;15;12 — 53