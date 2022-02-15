 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson Falls clinches Foothills Council title

HUDSON FALLS — Peyton Smith scored 21 points and Ben Swartz added 17 as Hudson Falls clinched the Foothills Council boys basketball title on Tuesday with a 56-49 win over Glens Falls.

The Tigers finished the league season 16-2 (17-3 overall) and won their first league title in 22 years. They started the night one game ahead of second-place Amsterdam.

The Tigers, up 31-27 at halftime, got some breathing room with a 14-6 third quarter run.

Kellen Driscoll led Glens Falls with 19 points. Cooper Nadler added 16.

Check back later for a full story.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

