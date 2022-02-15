Hudson Falls clinches Foothills Council title

HUDSON FALLS — Peyton Smith scored 21 points and Ben Swartz added 17 as Hudson Falls clinched the Foothills Council boys basketball title on Tuesday with a 56-49 win over Glens Falls.
The Tigers finished the league season 16-2 (17-3 overall) and won their first league title in 22 years. They started the night one game ahead of second-place Amsterdam.
The Tigers, up 31-27 at halftime, got some breathing room with a 14-6 third quarter run.
Kellen Driscoll led Glens Falls with 19 points. Cooper Nadler added 16.
Check back later for a full story.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls at Hudson Falls boys basketball
Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls and Aiden Gormley of Glens Falls battle for the rebound during their boys basketball game at Hudson Falls on Tuesday.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Ben Swartz of Hudson Falls takes a jump shot during Tuesday's boys basketball game against Glens Falls at Hudson Falls.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Evan Kwasniewski of Hudson Falls takes a shot during Tuesday's boys basketball game against Glens Falls at Hudson Falls.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
From the corner
Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls takes a jump shot during Tuesday's boys basketball game against Glens Falls at Hudson Falls.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Peyton McClenning of Glens Falls drives to the basket during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Hudson Falls and Glens Falls players battle for the rebound during their game at Hudson Falls on Tuesday.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Kellen Driscoll of Glens Falls and Ben Swartz of Hudson Falls battle for the loose ball during their boys basketball game at Hudson Falls on Tuesday.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Cooper Nadler of Glens Falls takes a jump shot during Tuesday's boys basketball game at Hudson Falls.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls takes a jump shot during Tuesday's boys basketball game against Glens Falls.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Evan Kwasniewski of Hudson Falls takes a shot during Tuesday's boys basketball game against Glens Falls at Hudson Falls
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Hudson Falls players and fans celebrate after Tuesday's win over Glens Falls.
Pete Tobey, The Post-Star
Hudson Falls’ Peyton Smith cuts down the net after Tuesday's victory.
Pete Tobey,
The Foothills Council champion Hudson Falls Tigers.
Pete Tobey, The Post-Star
