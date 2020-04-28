Hudson Falls' Beagle to transfer to prep school, reclassify

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hudson Falls' Jonathan Beagle, an honorable mention all-state boys basketball player, announced Monday that he will transfer to St. Thomas More School in the fall.

Beagle, a 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward as a junior this season for the Tigers, led Hudson Falls in scoring with 19.8 points per game and also had double-digit rebounds per game.

St. Thomas More is a boys' boarding school in Oakdale, Connecticut. Its prep team went 30-10 this past season, playing a strong regional and national schedule. It reached the National Prep School Tournament and had three players commit to Division I colleges. Its varsity team went 24-3, also playing a strong regional schedule.

Beagle said he had played on the City Rocks AAU basketball team with Riley Mulvey, the brother of St. Thomas More varsity coach Taylor Mulvey, last summer, so the contact with the school was two-way.

"By February I probably knew I was going," said Beagle, who is reclassifying to the class of 2022 and has hopes to play Division I college basketball. "I'm actually young for my year; I won't be 17 until October, so it's something I wanted to do."