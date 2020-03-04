You are the owner of this article.
Hopper's buzzer-beater sends Cougars on to final (with video of winning shot)
Boys basketball: North Warren vs. Germantown

North Warren basketball players flood the court after their victory over Germantown in the Class D semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Wednesday. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Nate Hopper hit a 3-pointer as the final buzzer went off as top-seeded North Warren held off Germantown 64-61 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

Argyle and North Warren will play in an all-Adirondack League sectional final on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena (11 a.m.). 

Anthony Girard finished with a game-high 23 points for North Warren, followed by Tanner Dunkley at 16 and Hooper with 12. Girard grabbed 13 rebounds.

Bryan Bathrick and Robert Eaton each scored 18 points for Germantown.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

