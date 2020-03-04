Hopper's buzzer-beater sends Cougars on to final (with video of winning shot)

GLENS FALLS — Nate Hopper hit a 3-pointer as the final buzzer went off as top-seeded North Warren held off Germantown 64-61 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
Argyle and North Warren will play in an all-Adirondack League sectional final on Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena (11 a.m.).
Anthony Girard finished with a game-high 23 points for North Warren, followed by Tanner Dunkley at 16 and Hooper with 12. Girard grabbed 13 rebounds.
Bryan Bathrick and Robert Eaton each scored 18 points for Germantown.
Nate Hopper’s game-winner. pic.twitter.com/e1WbYPY1PB— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
Anthony Girard for 3. pic.twitter.com/ZKBagyn9jo— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
Nate Hopper drives the baseline for two. pic.twitter.com/P7jaQhVLZE— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
Anthony Girard left-handed drive for two. pic.twitter.com/P3SJZYq50u— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020