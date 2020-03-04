Hopper's buzzer-beater sends Cougars on to final (with video of winning shot)

GLENS FALLS — In a game that had the rhythm of a championship boxing match on Wednesday, top-seeded North Warren had one last, landing punch and lived to fight another day.
Nate Hopper’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 64-61 win over a plucky Germantown team that played nothing like a fifth seed in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at the Cool Insuring Arena.
North Warren (20-2) will play a fellow Adirondack League team, third-seeded Argyle, in the final at 11 a.m. Saturday at the CIA.
Coming out of a timeout, North Warren inbounded the ball with 17.3 seconds left. Point guard Anthony Girard predictably had the ball in his hands, but when he faced a double-team, he passed the ball back to the top of the key, where Hopper had an open look.
Nate Hopper’s game-winner. pic.twitter.com/e1WbYPY1PB— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
“When I shot it, I knew it was going in; I just felt it come off right,” Hopper said. “Before that I was missing all my shots, and I was bound to hit one.
“I told Ant, ‘If they double-team you, just look back.’ He did and I hit it,” Hopper added.
In a wild game of runs, it had been Germantown’s that erased the Cougars’ 10-point lead, 56-46, with five and a half minutes remaining. Bryan Bathwick’s 3-pointer tied it at 61 just before the final timeout.
In the first half, the Clippers (12-10) had jumped out to a 19-8 lead with 6:30 left in the second quarter before North Warren chipped away to close it to a 29-28 Germantown lead at halftime. The Clippers had enough height to effectively combat North Warren’s 6-foot-4 center Tanner Dunkley, as well as the speed to willingly run with the Cougars. That was something North Warren coach James Cuyler didn’t expect.
“That surprised us,” Cuyler said. “That’s how the game was close. I’ve got to give Germantown credit. They came out and played hard. They did not back down. I’ve got to tip my hat to them.”
Part of the reason North Warren came back in the second quarter is because its leading scorer, Girard, got going. After just two points in the first, he scored 11 in the second and finished with a game-high 23.
Anthony Girard for 3. pic.twitter.com/ZKBagyn9jo— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
“Ant started making shots, got us energized, and then we got it going,” said Hopper, who finished with 12 points.
Having fought so hard to take its first lead since 4-3, North Warren finally did it on its first possession of the third quarter on a reverse layup from Wyatt Gereau. That seemed to put the Cougars in a good place, and with a better second half from Dunkley (16 points, 17 rebounds), North Warren led 47-41 after three quarters.
“That was definitely a really good game from all of us. We all contributed,” Hopper said.
As did the Clippers, who got 18 points each from Bathrick and Robert Eaton, as well as 12 rebounds. Jace Anderson added 11 points and nine boards.
In addition to his scoring, Girard also contributed 13 rebounds.
Other than being a little shaky at the foul line, where it shot 62 percent, about the only negative for North Warren was the loss of reserve Jack Jennings, who limped to the locker room in the middle of the second quarter and didn’t return.
Cuyler was naturally proud of the heart his players showed in a game not expected to be as close as it was.
“They don’t quit,” he said. “We had a few games that were close, but nothing like that one where we had to fight back. That’s a wake-you-up moment.”
Nate Hopper drives the baseline for two. pic.twitter.com/P7jaQhVLZE— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
Anthony Girard left-handed drive for two. pic.twitter.com/P3SJZYq50u— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) March 5, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Class D Semifinal
Germantown (12-10)
Player 2P 3P FT TP
Robert Eaton 4 2 4 18
Dylan Mayr 2 0 1 5
Josh Sanzo 0 0 0 0
Bryan Bathrick 3 4 0 18
Jace Anderson 3 0 5 11
Rece Rifenburgh 2 0 1 5
KeShawn McKinney 1 0 0 2
Jonathan Mollo 1 0 0 2
Totals 16 6 11 61
North Warren (20-2)
Player 2P 3P FT TP
Jack Jennings 0 0 2 2
Ryan Miller 1 0 0 2
James Steen 0 1 2 5
Nate Hopper 3 2 0 12
Anthony Girard 7 1 6 23
Wyatt Gereau 2 0 0 4
Tanner Dunkley 4 0 8 16
Totals 17 4 18 64
Germantown 14 15 12 20 — 61
North Warren 8 20 19 17 — 64
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.