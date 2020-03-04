Hopper's buzzer-beater sends Cougars on to final (with video of winning shot)

In the first half, the Clippers (12-10) had jumped out to a 19-8 lead with 6:30 left in the second quarter before North Warren chipped away to close it to a 29-28 Germantown lead at halftime. The Clippers had enough height to effectively combat North Warren’s 6-foot-4 center Tanner Dunkley, as well as the speed to willingly run with the Cougars. That was something North Warren coach James Cuyler didn’t expect.

“That surprised us,” Cuyler said. “That’s how the game was close. I’ve got to give Germantown credit. They came out and played hard. They did not back down. I’ve got to tip my hat to them.”

Part of the reason North Warren came back in the second quarter is because its leading scorer, Girard, got going. After just two points in the first, he scored 11 in the second and finished with a game-high 23.

“Ant started making shots, got us energized, and then we got it going,” said Hopper, who finished with 12 points.

Having fought so hard to take its first lead since 4-3, North Warren finally did it on its first possession of the third quarter on a reverse layup from Wyatt Gereau. That seemed to put the Cougars in a good place, and with a better second half from Dunkley (16 points, 17 rebounds), North Warren led 47-41 after three quarters.