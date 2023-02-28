GLENS FALLS — Hoosic Valley advanced to the Class C championship game on Tuesday, and looked the part.

Valley played efficiently through the second and third quarters on the way to a 67-36 victory over Warrensburg in the semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena. Even the Valley bench was strong, with a full set of 12 players.

That had to look nice to Warrensburg, which had six healthy players for Tuesday's game. But in a way, Burghers coach Mike Perrone is hoping Hoosic Valley will be an example for his team.

"To do what we did with six guys healthy … I'm very proud of them," Perrone said. "And then the goal is to be like Valley next year.

"Valley was in a similar spot (last year). They had a lot of underclassmen who are now seniors this year, and we have six of our seven in the rotation all coming back next year. If we work like Valley did — the weight room, their commitment to AAU, open gyms — they do it the right way. If we do it the right way like Valley does, hopefully we’re Valley next year and we’re in a spot to compete for a Section II title."

Hoosic Valley moves on to face No. 1 seed Duanesburg in the title game on Friday at 5 p.m. Both teams are ranked near the top of the state poll.

"That’ll be a lot of fun for the fans to see two great teams," Perrone said. "Whoever gets out of Section II has a great shot to make a long, long run."

Tuesday's game was competitive in the first quarter, a 9-9 tie.

"Our kids know that Warrensburg had upset Spa Catholic in the previous round, so for whatever reason, we came out a little flat," Valley coach Alex Lilac said. "Looking ahead now, there’s no more coming out flat, they know they’re playing for a championship."

The Valley gradually pulled away after that, hitting key 3-pointers and scoring on the fast break. Perrone had Landon Olden closely guarding Isaiah Eckler, but Hoosic Valley had too much firepower and too many weapons.

"Landon did a good job of that, and I think it gave (Eckler) some problems in the first half," Perrone said. "It just speaks to their depth they had other guys ready to step up and play."

Eckler led the way for Valley with 16 points, followed by Chris Jones (15) and Isaac Wiley (11). Steve Schloss was Warrensburg's top scorer with 20 points.

The Burghers finished the season 14-9. The Valley improves to 19-3 and is one of three Wasaren League teams still standing.

"They’re an amazing team," Perrone said of Hoosic Valley. "They’re big, they're fast, they’re strong. They can put five guys on the court at all times that can shoot, dribble ... they’re the real deal. I don’t know that I’ve seen a better Class C school, honestly."

Class C Semifinal WARRENSBURG (14-9) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Caden Allen;0;0;0;0 Steve Schloss;2;4;4;20 Brady Cheney;1;1;1;6 Evan LaPell;4;0;0;8 Landon Olden;0;0;0;0 Tyler Powers;1;0;0;2 Totals;8;5;5;36 HOOSIC VALLEY (19-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Gabe Coffin;1;0;0;2 Connor King;0;1;0;3 Logan Seror;0;0;0;0 Tyler eddy;0;1;2;5 Lane Carner;2;0;1;5 Logan Reilly;2;1;0;7 Isaiah Eckler;4;2;2;16 Isaac Wiley;1;3;0;11 Landon Reilly;0;1;0;3 Chris Jones;6;0;3;15 Totals;16;9;8;67 Warrensburg;9;13;5;9 — 36 Hoosic Valley;9;20;19;19 — 67

