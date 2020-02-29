Hartford falls to Germantown in overtime

Germantown 70, Hartford 60 (OT): Germantown hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to tie, then outscored Hartford 16-6 in overtime at Stillwater.
Bryan Bathrick led Germantown, the fifth seed in Class D, with 27 points. Germantown moves on to play North Warren in the semifinals on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.).
Senior Gavin Darfler closed out his high school career with a 23-point effort for fourth-seeded Hartford. James Lavin scored 14 points and Brandon Harrington added 10 points.