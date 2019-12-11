Hadley-Luzerne defeats Hartford, stays unbeaten

LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne boys basketball coach Gary Wilson says he has a "quiet confidence" about his team this season.

It seems to be well-founded. The Eagles improved to 2-0 in the Adirondack League and 3-0 overall with a 70-56 win over Hartford on Wednesday.

One of the more impressive things the Eagles did was hold Hartford center and leading scorer Gavon Darfler to a season-low 14 points.

"Our plan was to play an uptempo game to outrun him, but at the same time run a 2-3 zone," Wilson said. "Now, that might leave Raymond Harrington open for 3-pointers, but we wanted to extend the zone to not allow that, and my good, long guards were able to do it."

Offensively, Danny McMahon's 28 points led Hadley-Luzerne, with Johnny Fraser adding 20 and six assists. The 6-foot-2 McMahon is comfortable inside and outside, and continues to be a matchup problem for most teams, while Fraser continues to improve.

"I daresay (Fraser) is our best athlete, and he's showing it," Wilson said.

Hadley-Luzerne used a 29-11 second quarter to separate itself from the Tanagers, who also got 12 points from Brandon Harrington.

"I have a group of seniors that have played a lot together," Wilson said. "There's a certain chemistry."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0