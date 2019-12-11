Hadley-Luzerne defeats Hartford, stays unbeaten
LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne boys basketball coach Gary Wilson says he has a "quiet confidence" about his team this season.

It seems to be well-founded. The Eagles improved to 2-0 in the Adirondack League and 3-0 overall with a 70-56 win over Hartford on Wednesday.

One of the more impressive things the Eagles did was hold Hartford center and leading scorer Gavon Darfler to a season-low 14 points.

"Our plan was to play an uptempo game to outrun him, but at the same time run a 2-3 zone," Wilson said. "Now, that might leave Raymond Harrington open for 3-pointers, but we wanted to extend the zone to not allow that, and my good, long guards were able to do it."

Offensively, Danny McMahon's 28 points led Hadley-Luzerne, with Johnny Fraser adding 20 and six assists. The 6-foot-2 McMahon is comfortable inside and outside, and continues to be a matchup problem for most teams, while Fraser continues to improve.

"I daresay (Fraser) is our best athlete, and he's showing it," Wilson said.

Hadley-Luzerne used a 29-11 second quarter to separate itself from the Tanagers, who also got 12 points from Brandon Harrington.

"I have a group of seniors that have played a lot together," Wilson said. "There's a certain chemistry."

Hadley-Luzerne 70, Hartford 56

Hartford (0-2, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

G Darfler;5;0;4;14

B Harrington;3;2;0;12

R Harrington;3;1;0;9

A Mitchell;0;1;0;3

J Lavin;1;0;0;2

J Fish;3;0;0;6

C White;1;0;0;2

A Holcomb;1;0;0;2

L Smith;0;1;0;3

L Reynolds;0;1;0;3

Totals;17;6;4;56

Hadley-Luzerne (2-0, 3-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caeden Wilson;0;0;0;0

Johnny Fraser;7;2;0;20

Chad Harris;1;0;2;4

Michael LaBrake;0;0;1;1

Danny McMahon;9;2;4;28

Isaiah Smead;0;0;0;0

Andrew Warner;4;0;0;8

Jo Ceislek;0;0;0;0

Eli Waterhouse;0;0;0;0

Donald Harder;4;0;1;9

Zachary Caldwell;0;0;0;0

Jo Armendolla;0;0;0;0

Totals;25;4;8;70

Hartford;11;11;17;17 — 56

Hadley-Luzerne;15;29;13;13 — 70

Other stats: Harris (H-L) 12 rebounds. Fraser (H-L) 6 assists.

JV: Hartford won

