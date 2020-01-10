H-L runs starts fast, beats Lake George

LAKE LUZERNE — Hadley-Luzerne wasted no time getting started and went on to beat Lake George 57-43 in an Adirondack League boys basketball game on Friday night.

The Eagles had a 21-7 lead when the first quarter was over.

"We just came out hitting 3s, being patient with our offense, taking fast breaks when they were there," coach Gary Wilson said. "Smart, fast and energetic basketball."

Danny McMahon scored 28 points and Donald Harder added 18 as the Eagles improved to 4-2 in the Adirondack League. Lake George dropped to 5-2.

"(McMahon) came out hot, smart with his shot selection, he didn't force things," Wilson said, "but he's also the type who can create his own shot, can score in traffic. He's grown into a floor leader who's smart with his shot selection."

McMahon has been the leading scorer all season with either Harder or John Fraser also in double digits. Harder was the second-leading scorer on Friday, but Wilson said Fraser's ball-handling helped the Eagles avoid trouble from Lake George's press.

As an added bonus for the Eagles, it was coach Wilson's birthday.