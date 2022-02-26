Greenwich upsets Lake George in quarterfinals (updated)

SARATOGA SPRINGS — You could be forgiven if you didn’t have Greenwich on your basketball radar before this weekend.

The Witches have been overshadowed in the Wasaren League by Stillwater and Tamarac, both of them No. 1 seeds in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament. The Witches were a good-but-not-great 14-7 before Saturday’s game.

They’re not likely to be overlooked after a 72-51 upset of defending champion Lake George in the Class CC quarterfinals at Saratoga High School. Jesse Kuzmich and Joe Skiff scored 19 points apiece as sixth-seeded Greenwich earned a spot in the semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday (8 p.m.).

“We knew we had a decent opportunity this year,” coach Tyler Herrington said, “but with football being as long as it was, we had a late start and we lost a couple of games early on. The kids are playing well, they’re playing hard and they’re executing the game plan.”

Kuzmich has been a dependable scorer for Greenwich all season, but the Witches got points from everyone on Saturday. Deontae Bennett came off the bench to score 12 points.

“We have a good bench,” Herrington said. “There’s guys that can come in and contribute any time, as long as you put the right pieces in the right spot. We have a pretty deep team, I think. We’re very fortunate to have that.”

Lake George had won the last four Class C sectional titles, from 2017 through 2020. There were no playoffs last year because of the pandemic.

The Warriors fell behind early on Saturday but were within six points of Greenwich late in the second quarter. The Witches then scored 12 of the next 14 points and led 51-33 after three quarters. Bennett scored all of his 12 points in the third quarter.

“Greenwich earned it; they’re going to be a tough out,” Lake George coach Blake White said. “They’re athletic, they’ve got some shooters ... the Kuzmich kid is very athletic. All their kids did a great job defensively. We just didn’t do well handling the pressure.”

Greenwich, a state semifinalist in football, will try to extend its basketball run on Monday in Glens Falls. The Witches’ opponent will be yet another Wasaren League team, Hoosick Falls, which upset No. 2 Chatham on Saturday.

“I’m really excited to get these guys to the Civic Center,” Herrington said. “I think it’s just a cool experience. I was able to play there years ago (as a Cambridge player). It’s something not everybody gets to do. We’re going to try to take advantage of this and hopefully get another win.”

Ryan Becker led the way for Lake George with 18 points. Julius Moffitt added 12.

“Lake George had a pretty good run, four sectional titles in a row,” White said. “You had to figure it was going to end some time, we just didn’t want it to end today.”

Class CC Quarterfinal Greenwich (15-7) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Jesse Kuzmich;8;0;3;19 Deontae Bennett;4;1;1;12 Jayden Hughes;1;1;2;7 Joe Skiff;7;1;2;19 Jacob Ziehm;2;0;2;6 Gavin Blair;1;0;0;2 Bradley Brophy;1;0;0;2 Erik Cederstrum;0;0;0;0 Robert Barnes;0;0;0;0 Ryan Alling;1;0;0;2 Jack Saunders;0;1;0;3 Totals;25;4;10;72 Lake George (16-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cameron Orr;2;0;3;7 Luke Sheldon;2;0;0;4 Julius Moffitt;2;2;2;12 Ryan Becker;5;1;5;18 Isaac Herrick;0;2;0;6 Dan Barber;2;0;0;4 Jack Welch;0;0;0;0 Josh Unser;0;0;0;0 Aiden Osborne;0;0;0;0 Nate Hohman;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;5;10;51 Greenwich;19;14;18;21 — 72 Lake George;10;15;8;18 — 51 Other stats: Kuzmich (Gre) 8 rebounds. Skiff (Gre) 7 rebounds. Becker (LG) 13 rebounds.

