Granville wins important game over Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Jarett Williams scored 29 points, including the 1,000th of his career, Wednesday night to lead Granville to a 75-70 Adirondack League victory over Lake George.
Josh Oakman added 16 points for the Golden Horde, who improved to 12-1 in the league.
You have free articles remaining.
Cole Clarke netted 22 points and Luke Pelchar added 19 for Lake George, who fell to 10-3 in the league.
Check back later for a longer story.
So here’s Jarett Williams’ 998th point here.... #518hoops pic.twitter.com/y0zNMBA1ut— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) February 6, 2020
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.