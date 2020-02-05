You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Granville wins important game over Lake George
0 comments
alert

Granville wins important game over Lake George

{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack League key game

Granville's Jarett Williams takes a shot as Lake George's Luke Pelchar attempts to block it during a game on Wednesday in Lake George. Pelchar was called for the foul on Williams. 

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

LAKE GEORGE — Jarett Williams scored 29 points, including the 1,000th of his career, Wednesday night to lead Granville to a 75-70 Adirondack League victory over Lake George.

Josh Oakman added 16 points for the Golden Horde, who improved to 12-1 in the league.

Cole Clarke netted 22 points and Luke Pelchar added 19 for Lake George, who fell to 10-3 in the league.

Check back later for a longer story.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News