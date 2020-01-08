Granville tops Lake George in showdown game
Granville tops Lake George in showdown game

GRANVILLE — The host Golden Horde outscored Lake George 24-15 in the fourth quarter to take a 66-59 win Wednesday in a battle of the top two Division I boys basketball teams in the Adirondack League.

Lake George opened with a 22-12 first-quarter lead, but Granville outscored them every quarter after that.

“We came out a little sluggish,” Granville coach Grant Sharrow said. “We had looks, but we just couldn’t score.”

That changed in the second half, when Jarrett Williams (26 points) and Josh Oakman (24 points) scored a majority of their points.

Luke Pelchar led Lake George with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Cameron Orr and Juan Garcia each added 12 points.

“We’ve had a tough six-game stretch and came out of it 3 and 3,” Sharrow said. “We want to play the tough teams to get us ready for sectionals.”

Granville 66, Lake George 59

Lake George (5-1, 7-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Orr 1 3 1 12

Pelchar 6 1 4 19

S Clarke 1 0 0 2

Garcia 6 0 0 12

C Clarke 3 0 2 8

Davies 2 0 0 4

Moffett 1 0 0 2

Totals 20 4 7 59

Granville (6-0, 7-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Nelson 1 1 2 7

Williams 4 2 12 26

Oakman 5 3 5 24

Norton 2 0 3 7

Rice 1 0 0 2

Totals 13 6 22 66

Lake George 22 9 13 15 — 59

Granville 12 12 18 24 — 66

Other stats: Pelchar (LG) 13 rebounds. Saddlemire (Gra) 9 rebounds. Williams (Gra) 5 rebounds, 5 assists.

JV: LG won.

