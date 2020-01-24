Granville surges in first half, beats Cougars to stay unbeaten in Adirondack

GRANVILLE — Josh Oakman scored 28 points and Granville rode a 49-point first half to a 92-72 boys basketball victory over North Warren on Friday night.

The Golden Horde improved to 10-0 in the Adirondack League and 11-3 overall in beating the Cougars, who came into the game with only one league loss.

North Warren jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, but the Horde outscored the Cougars 21-0 through the remainder of the first quarter. Granville continued to pull away in the second quarter and was up by 27 points at halftime.

Four players hit double digits for the Golden Horde — Oakman, Jarett Williams (20), Kaedin Saddlemire (12) and Taylor Bourn (10). The Horde is still waiting to get injured guard TJ Wilson back into the lineup.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think we're right on track to where we want to be," coach Grant Sharrow said. "Once TJ comes back, he's another option as well."

Although the Horde gave up 72 points, Sharrow said it was defense that led the way. The Horde's press forced turnovers in the first half.

"We had a lot of layups," Sharrow said. "(Oakman) plays at the top of our press, so once we get a steal, he's right there."