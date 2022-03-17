Glens Falls welcomes back State Boys Basketball Tournament

GLENS FALLS — Welcome back, old friend.

After two years of waiting out the coronavirus pandemic, the State Boys Basketball Tournament returns to Glens Falls this weekend.

It's been six years since the tournament was last played at Cool Insuring Arena, formerly the Glens Falls Civic Center.

Many folks around here will say this is where it belongs. Where it's always belonged. That includes tournament director Chip Corlew.

"With everything that's gone on the last two years, it's wonderful to have it back where high school basketball tournaments should always be held," said Corlew, the athletic director at Glens Falls High School.

"I think excitement isn't quite the word — it's something more, that just doesn't capture it," Corlew added. "It's like Christmas morning and wanting to open that big present under the tree."

Mount Vernon head coach Bob Cimmino, a New York state Hall of Famer and winner of seven state titles, called the Cool Insuring Arena court "sacred." Cimmino is bringing another Mount Vernon team to Glens Falls this weekend.

"It's exciting to bring a new group of players that have only heard of Glens Falls," Cimmino said. "I like to bring in all the history — some of the players that they look up to played on that court. I told them, 'You earned that right to play on the same court. It's a sacred court to the Mount Vernon coaches.'"

Field set for state tourney in Glens Falls The field is set for the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena this coming weekend.

The state tournament tips off Friday morning, featuring 15 games in five classes as it unfolds over three days, ending Sunday afternoon. It starts Friday at 9:30 a.m. with a Class D semifinal between South Kortright and Heuvelton.

While the boys are in Glens Falls, the State Girls Basketball Tournament will be played at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Hartford is competing for the Class D title in that tournament.

For 36 consecutive years, the State Boys Basketball Tournament was held at the Civic Center. It moved to Binghamton from 2017-19, but was set to return in 2020.

However, the entire sports world came screeching to a halt almost exactly two years ago. Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 forced the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to cancel all state playoffs. They were canceled again for the entire 2020-21 school year.

"I couldn't be more excited for this weekend," said Robert Zayas, executive director of NYSPHSAA. "Unfortunately it was a longer wait than we would have liked. Everybody's geared up and excited to bring the event back to Glens Falls."

Thousands of fans from every corner of the state are expected to fill Cool Insuring Arena for three days of championship basketball. They'll also fill the restaurants, hotels and stores around the region.

"You'll have fans of the teams or fans with no attachment to any of the teams, people who just love high school basketball, who call Glens Falls and Warren County their second home," Corlew said.

"The basketball is always going to be good, but what sets Glens Falls and Warren County apart is — it's Hometown USA," Corlew added. "You can walk out the door and go to restaurants and shopping downtown. Everything is right there. It's an opportunity to showcase our city and our county."

"So many things about Glens Falls are special to us," Cimmino said. "The walk from the Queensbury (Hotel) to the Civic Center. The whole setup and all the folks that make it such a special place for us. Mount Vernon folks have been spoiled by going so often that we've made lasting friendships."

Even though Glens Falls hosted the Federation Tournament of Champions from 2017-19, the State Boys Basketball Tournament is seen as the marquee event on the local sports calendar.

"When we didn't have this here, people were sad. They missed that three-day weekend," Corlew said. "I think not having it for two years has made us hungrier to put on a great show."

Since the state tournament was last held in the arena, there have been upgrades to the locker rooms, a new video scoreboard and other amenities.

But the tournament also lost some great friends in the last couple of years — like Bill Higgins, one of the tournament's founding fathers, and Bill Wetherbee, the baritone voice of the tournament.

"Bill Higgins and Bill Wetherbee were tough losses, because of how important they were to bringing the state tournament to Glens Falls," Corlew said. "That first game, the first championship, there's going to be some heavy hearts. But because of their hard work and love for the tournament, it's extra motivation for us to put on a quality tournament."

As Cimmino said, there is history here. From 1981 to 2016, great high school basketball players and teams of the past played in Glens Falls. Many future college and pro stars got their start on that floor.

Ultimately, it's the players and teams competing for state basketball championships that make this weekend its own piece of March Madness.

"It's finally here again, and the committee is working really hard to make it special," Corlew said. "We're chomping at the bit to open those doors for the first game on Friday."

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.