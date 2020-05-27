Glens Falls' State Boys Basketball Tournament contract extended one year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By a unanimous vote Wednesday morning, the executive committee of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association extended the bid terms for Cool Insuring Arena to host the State Boys Basketball Tournament for an additional year as a result of its cancellation this year.

The arena was to have started the first of a three-year contract to host it in March, but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cool Insuring Arena will now host the tournament from 2021 through 2023.

Hudson Valley Community College received a similar extension for the State Girls Basketball Tournament. Also, the 2020 winter and 2021 spring regional and state championship locations were extended.

