Glens Falls squeaks by Amsterdam

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls survived two Amsterdam chances for a win and a tie, hanging on for a 69-67 boys basketball win in Foothills Council action Tuesday.

The Indians (11-3 league, 13-3 overall) led by eight late, but committed turnovers. Amsterdam (7-7, 7-9) had a 3-pointer miss, then later a shot from a drive to the basket that bounced off the rim as time expired.

Nick Danahy led Glens Falls with 23 points. Head coach Rob Girard said Danahy probably also had about 14 rebounds.

“He dominated inside and had a great game,” Girard said. “David Barclay (15 points) played well, but again, we can’t seem to get everybody on the same page in the same game.”

Evan Wiggins added 13 points for Glens Falls.

Yandeel Vazquez had 24 to lead Amsterdam.

“They shot well, give them credit,” Girard said of the Rams. “If we can win out, we should have a good shot at being one of the top four teams (seeded) in Class B. But I don’t like turning the ball over as much as we did, and that’s going to hurt us.”

Glens Falls 69, Amsterdam 67

Amsterdam (7-7, 7-9)

2P 3P FT TP