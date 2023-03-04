GLENS FALLS — Tournament MVP Darien Moore scored 27 points as Catholic Central defeated Glens Falls 73-59 on Saturday in the Class B championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
Sei'Mir Roberson added 21 points for the top-seeded Crusaders, who led 17-10 after the first quarter and 40-32 at halftime.
Kellen Driscoll scored a team-high 22 points and Oscar Lilac added 15 for Glens Falls, which finished the season 18-6. Driscoll grabbed 10 rebounds and went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Lilac and Driscoll were named to the Class B all-tournament team.
