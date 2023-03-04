GLENS FALLS — Tournament MVP Darien Moore scored 27 points as Catholic Central defeated Glens Falls 73-59 on Saturday in the Class B championship game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.

Sei'Mir Roberson added 21 points for the top-seeded Crusaders, who led 17-10 after the first quarter and 40-32 at halftime.

Kellen Driscoll scored a team-high 22 points and Oscar Lilac added 15 for Glens Falls, which finished the season 18-6. Driscoll grabbed 10 rebounds and went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Lilac and Driscoll were named to the Class B all-tournament team.

Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery from this game.

Class B Final GLENS FALLS (18-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP William Patton;0;0;0;0 Vincent Westfall;1;0;0;2 Brody Holcomb;1;0;2;4 Alex Cygan;1;1;1;6 Oscar Lilac;3;2;3;15 Aidan Harrington;0;0;0;0 Peyton McClenning;1;0;0;2 Kellen Driscoll;6;0;10;22 Cole Bennett;1;0;0;2 Cooper Nadler;2;0;2;6 Totals;16;3;18;59 CATHOLIC CENTRAL (23-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Sei'Mir Roberson;4;3;4;21 Darien Moore;11;1;2;27 Xaul Arroyo;0;0;0;0 Conor Gemmill;2;1;1;8 Owameik Smith;3;0;0;6 Xavjon Arroyo;0;1;0;3 Nick Schrom;0;0;0;0 Nick Riley;1;1;0;5 Danny Bologna;0;1;0;3 Brian Warncke;0;0;0;0 Totals;21;8;7;73 Glens Falls;10;22;15;12 — 59 Catholic Central;17;23;19;14 — 73

Saturday's Playoff Scoreboard Scores from Saturday's sectional and state playoff games.