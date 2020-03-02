You are the owner of this article.
Glens Falls' season ends in semifinals
Glens Falls' season ends in semifinals

GLENS FALLS — Shane O'Dell scored 22 points and Schalmont pulled away in the final minutes of a tight Class B semifinal to beat defending state champion Glens Falls on Monday night, 52-43.

Schalmont moves on to face Hoosick Falls or Mechanicville in the title game of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Friday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:45 p.m.).

Noah Girard scored 16 points and Griffin Woodell added 12 for Glens Falls, which was outscored 18-9 in the fourth quarter. The Indians made only one of 20 3-point attempts.

Check back later for a full story.

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

