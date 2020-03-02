Glens Falls' season ends in semifinals (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Having been in the position itself last year, Glens Falls recognized the look on the faces and in the play of Schalmont: a team that refused to lose.
A very different Glens Falls team from the one that won the state Class B title last year had a chance to take down the second-seeded Sabres. But when it came down to the end, Schalmont — which has lost the last two Class B sectional finals — wouldn’t be denied. The Sabres (18-5) topped Glens Falls 52-43 in a Class B semifinal at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday.
For a while it looked like Schalmont might run away from the third-seeded Indians (18-5), taking a 31-21 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter, but Glens Falls chipped away. The quarter ended with Zach Barrett sinking three foul shots with no time left on the clock after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, tying the game at 34.
Noah Girard’s banked leaner with 5:56 left in the game gave Glens Falls a 38-37 lead — its first since a 6-4 edge in the first quarter. But 6-foot-6 senior Shane O’Dell showed all parts of his game down the stretch, scoring, rebounding and assisting. He finished with a game-high 22 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.
“I think one of his biggest attributes is when he shoots it, he gets his own rebound,” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said of O’Dell. “That happened three or four times where he put the ball up, it came off the rim, he got it, put it up. Twice he didn’t get his own rebound but kept it alive and number 10 got it and put two bunnies in. That hurt us. We were able to contain him, but then we weren’t able to get the rebound.”
Guard Trent Randle added 14 points for Schalmont.
Noah Girard led Glens Falls with 16 points and eight rebounds. Griffin Woodell was the only other Indian in double figures with 12. Evan Wiggins played well with six points and seven rebounds. Nick Danahy pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds, but was limited to four points. David Barclay had eight rebounds, but just two points. The latter two, however, had to battle O’Dell for most of the night.
Neither team shot well, with Schalmont’s 32.2 percent edging Glens Falls’ 31 percent. But Glens Falls made only one of 20 attempts from 3-point range.
“I thought we played well enough to win, we just didn’t make shots,” Rob Girard said. “We had so many open looks, so many chances. You tip your hat to them. At the same time you feel like if you made some of those shots, you’d probably be in a different position right now.”
Rob Girard said he was proud of his players’ game and their season.
“A team that lost nine seniors and were state champions last year, I don’t think too many people looked at us like we’d have a chance,” he said. “And we had a chance in every single game. Our five losses are games where we had the lead in the fourth quarter or were tied near the end. Yeah, 18 wins for this group is great.”
