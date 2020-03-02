Glens Falls' season ends in semifinals (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Having been in the position itself last year, Glens Falls recognized the look on the faces and in the play of Schalmont: a team that refused to lose.

A very different Glens Falls team from the one that won the state Class B title last year had a chance to take down the second-seeded Sabres. But when it came down to the end, Schalmont — which has lost the last two Class B sectional finals — wouldn’t be denied. The Sabres (18-5) topped Glens Falls 52-43 in a Class B semifinal at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday.

For a while it looked like Schalmont might run away from the third-seeded Indians (18-5), taking a 31-21 lead with 6:45 left in the third quarter, but Glens Falls chipped away. The quarter ended with Zach Barrett sinking three foul shots with no time left on the clock after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, tying the game at 34.

Noah Girard’s banked leaner with 5:56 left in the game gave Glens Falls a 38-37 lead — its first since a 6-4 edge in the first quarter. But 6-foot-6 senior Shane O’Dell showed all parts of his game down the stretch, scoring, rebounding and assisting. He finished with a game-high 22 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots.