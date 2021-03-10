Glens Falls rallies to beat Warriors, finish on top of league

GLENS FALLS — The game ended with a dunk, but that was just the exclamation point for Glens Falls.

The Indians made the big plays in the last two minutes of the game to rally for a 56-50 victory over Lake George on Tuesday. The Indians finished their pandemic-delayed season 6-1, which will be the best record in the makeshift Warren County boys basketball league.

The Indians trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter, but outscored Lake George 24-14 over the last eight minutes.

“I thought the boys were pretty amped up for this game, seeing as how we lost to them earlier in the season,” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said. “We didn’t shoot well, but we hung in there. ... That was the conversation: keep working and good things will happen.”

Aalijah Sampson hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:21 left in regulation to tie the game at 44-44. After the teams traded baskets, Noah Girard drove the lane and got a layup to roll in off his left hand, putting Glens Falls on top to stay.

Zach Barrett hit some big three throws in the final minute and Noah Girard dunked as the final buzzer went off. Coach Girard said it was his first-ever dunk.

Girard finished with 32 points and Barrett added 13.