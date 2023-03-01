GLENS FALLS — Kellen Driscoll scored 26 points and Glens Falls rallied in the second half to beat Tamarac 69-67 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.
The third-seeded Red and Black return to Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday to face No. 1 seed Catholic Central in the championship game at 12:45 p.m.
Oscar Lilac finished with 13 points and five assists, Cooper Nadler had 11 points and Alex Cygan added 10 points as Glens Falls overcame a 35-29 halftime deficit. Glens Falls outscored the Bengals 24-12 in the third quarter.
Glens Falls shot 53 percent (26 for 49) from the field to improve to 18-5.
Joey Poulin led Tamarac (20-3) with a 32-point effort. Teammate James Blake II contributed 12 points.
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
Cooper Nadler (24) of Glens Falls drives to the basket during the first half of Wednesday's game against Tamarac in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
Kellen Driscoll (13) of Glens Falls tries to get a shot off while guarded by Tamarac's Joey Poulin (1) during Wednesday's Class B semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.