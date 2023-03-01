GLENS FALLS — Kellen Driscoll scored 26 points and Glens Falls rallied in the second half to beat Tamarac 69-67 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Red and Black return to Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday to face No. 1 seed Catholic Central in the championship game at 12:45 p.m.

Oscar Lilac finished with 13 points and five assists, Cooper Nadler had 11 points and Alex Cygan added 10 points as Glens Falls overcame a 35-29 halftime deficit. Glens Falls outscored the Bengals 24-12 in the third quarter.

Glens Falls shot 53 percent (26 for 49) from the field to improve to 18-5.

Joey Poulin led Tamarac (20-3) with a 32-point effort. Teammate James Blake II contributed 12 points.

Class B Semifinal GLENS FALLS (18-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brody Holcomb;1;0;0;2 Alex Cygan;3;1;1;10 Oscar Lilac;2;3;0;13 Peyton McClenning;0;0;1;1 Kellen Driscoll;8;1;7;26 Cole Bennett;2;0;0;4 Cooper Nadler;5;0;1;11 Totals;21;5;10;67 TAMARAC (20-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Mikey D'Agostino;2;1;1;8 Joey Poulin;9;4;2;32 Adam Rice;0;0;0;0 Nevin Wilkie;0;0;0;0 Dom Price;1;0;0;2 Jack Casey;2;1;0;7 Tyler Sears;2;0;2;6 James Blake II;3;0;6;12 Totals;19;6;11;67 Glens Falls;13;16;24;16 — 69 Tamarac;15;20;12;20 — 67