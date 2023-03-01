GLENS FALLS — The momentum shift was palpable Wednesday afternoon at Cool Insuring Arena.

Back on their collective heels for much of the second quarter, the Glens Falls boys basketball team turned the tables — and once again, it was a sophomore who stepped up.

Oscar Lilac — the shifty, frizzy-haired point guard whose play sometimes borders on chaos, yet somehow works like magic on the court — knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late in the third quarter that gave Glens Falls the lead for good.

Lilac’s crucial shots and fellow sophomore Kellen Driscoll’s 26 points led Glens Falls to a 69-67 victory over Tamarac and a berth in Saturday’s Section II championship game. Glens Falls faces top-seeded Catholic Central in a title matchup scheduled for 12:45 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

“I just try to make big moments for my team when we need it so it can put us over the hump and give us energy to get past that team. That is a great team and a great team win,” Lilac said.

“He did the same thing the other day at Ballston Spa (in the quarterfinals),” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said. “He came out in the second half, forgot about the first half, and boom, boom. And they weren’t easy 3s, they were deep 3s, and that finally gave us the lead and kind of got us pumped.”

Glens Falls (18-5), the third seed, returns to the Section II finals for the first time since winning the state and Federation titles in 2019.

The Red and Black weathered a scorching second-quarter scoring streak by Tamarac’s Joey Poulin, who scored 15 of his game-high 32 points in that period as the Bengals built a 35-29 halftime lead. However, Glens Falls held Mikey D’Agostino to eight points.

“Our keys were: stop D’Agostino and stop Poulin,” Girard said. “I don’t know if we stopped Poulin, but we slowed him down a little bit. I’d like to think we made it difficult for him. I thought we did a good job on the D’Agostino kid, he didn’t get comfortable outside shooting.”

Driscoll and Cooper Nadler (11 points) had kept Glens Falls in the game in the first half. Driscoll shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made 7 of 10 foul shots, and grabbed six rebounds.

“Kellen has been great all year, but he played great today,” Girard said. “For him to do that in a situation like this is just unbelievable.”

In the third quarter, Lilac sparked Glens Falls’ run to the lead with a steal and layup to tie the score at 40-40 with 3:36 left in the third quarter. Senior Alex Cygan followed with a layup for Glens Falls’ first lead since the opening quarter.

Then, after a pair of Tamarac foul shots, Lilac buried a pair of 3-point daggers on back-to-back possessions to give Glens Falls the lead for good at 48-42.

“Once I start hitting them, I get confident and I know the next one is going in,” said Lilac, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Cygan (10 points) and Brody Holcomb ended the quarter with layups, and Lilac started the fourth quarter with another 3-pointer for a 56-47 lead that had the pro-Glens Falls crowd on their feet.

From there, Glens Falls stayed just ahead of the second-seeded Bengals (20-3) in the final period. Peyton McClenning drilled a huge 3-pointer off the bench after Tamarac had pulled within 62-59 with 2:30 to play.

Driscoll sealed the win at the free-throw line, providing a needed cushion against a pair of 3-pointers by Poulin in the final 10 seconds.

“He’s a great player,” Driscoll said of Poulin. “We wanted to limit him, that was the game plan, but he went off — props to him.

“We battled, we had a great third quarter,” Driscoll added. “They got us last year bad (in the quarterfinals) — I know it’s a different team this year, but it’s a great win.”

Class B Semifinal GLENS FALLS (18-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brody Holcomb;1;0;0;2 Alex Cygan;3;1;1;10 Oscar Lilac;2;3;0;13 Peyton McClenning;0;0;1;1 Kellen Driscoll;8;1;7;26 Cole Bennett;2;0;0;4 Cooper Nadler;5;0;1;11 Totals;21;5;10;67 TAMARAC (20-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Mikey D'Agostino;2;1;1;8 Joey Poulin;9;4;2;32 Adam Rice;0;0;0;0 Nevin Wilkie;0;0;0;0 Dom Price;1;0;0;2 Jack Casey;2;1;0;7 Tyler Sears;2;0;2;6 James Blake II;3;0;6;12 Totals;19;6;11;67 Glens Falls;13;16;24;16 — 69 Tamarac;15;20;12;20 — 67