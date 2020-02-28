Glens Falls moves on to semifinals

Glens Falls' Zach Barrett makes a jump shot as Bishop Maginn's Qua'nire Greene looks on during Friday's Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
CLIFTON PARK — Zach Barrett scored 28 points and four other Glens Falls players hit double figures as the Indians beat Bishop Maginn 89-63 on Friday in a Class B quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.
The defending state champions, seeded third in Class B, move on to face No. 2 Schalmont in the semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday (6:30 p.m.). Schalmont beat Bishop Gibbons 65-53 in a quarterfinal at Hudson Valley Community College.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.
David Barclay scored 18 points as Glens Falls improved to 18-4.
Check back later for a full story.
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Glens Falls varsity basketball players and coach Rob Girard cheer as a 3-point basket is made during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Nick Danahy of Glens Falls shoots the ball over the arms of Bishop Maginn's Messiah Galloway during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Bishop Maginn's Andrew Milikens (22), Ja'Nyve Smith (1), and Glens Falls' Nick Danahy look on as a free throw rebounds during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Bishop Maginn's Shawn Martinez guards Glens Falls' Griffin Woodard as he looks for a pass during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Glens Falls' Zach Barrett makes a jump shot as Bishop Maginn's Qua'nire Greene looks on during Friday's Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Bishop Maginn's Shawn Martinez pressures Glens Falls' Evan Wiggins during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Bishop Maginn's Ja'Nyve Smith looks on as Glens Falls' David Barclay makes a layup during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Glens Falls' David Barclay snatches a rebound before Bishop Maginn's Jayden Williams can grab it during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Bishop Maginn's Jayden Williams stops a shot from Glens Falls' Noah Girard during their Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School on Friday.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!