Glens Falls moves on to semifinals


Glens Falls moves on to semifinals

Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn

Glens Falls' Zach Barrett makes a jump shot as Bishop Maginn's Qua'nire Greene looks on during Friday's Class B quarterfinal at Shenendehowa High School.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

CLIFTON PARK — Zach Barrett scored 28 points and four other Glens Falls players hit double figures as the Indians beat Bishop Maginn 89-63 on Friday in a Class B quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

The defending state champions, seeded third in Class B, move on to face No. 2 Schalmont in the semifinals at Cool Insuring Arena on Monday (6:30 p.m.). Schalmont beat Bishop Gibbons 65-53 in a quarterfinal at Hudson Valley Community College.

David Barclay scored 18 points as Glens Falls improved to 18-4.

Check back later for a full story.

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.

Class B Quarterfinal

Bishop Maginn (10-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ja'Nyve Smith;9;1;1;22

Nick Joseph;1;0;0;2

Shawn Martinez;1;0;0;2

Saion Willingham;1;1;1;6

Tommy Martin;1;0;0;2

Qua'nire Greene;0;0;4;4

Jayden Williams;3;3;2;17

Andrew Millikens;0;0;0;0

Massiah Galloway;0;2;2;8

Totals;16;7;10;63

Glens Falls (18-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Noah Girard;1;0;2;4

David Barclay;4;1;7;18

Griffin Woodell;5;0;2;12

Evan Wiggins;5;0;0;10

Zach Barrett;3;6;4;28

Nick Danahy;6;0;2;14

Anthony Mangona;0;1;0;3

Nicholas Brown;0;0;0;0

Aiden Hirsch;0;0;0;0

Freedom Hill;0;0;0;0

Tyrone Jackson;0;0;0;0

Totals;24;8;17;89

Maginn;6;22;19;16 — 63

Glens Falls;21;18;21;29 — 89

