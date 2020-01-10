You are the owner of this article.
Glens Falls cruises to victory
Glens Falls cruises to victory

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls used outstanding ball movement and rebounding to earn a surprisingly easy 72-36 win over Queensbury in Foothills Council boys basketball action Friday.

Nick Danahy’s 18 points paced the Indians (7-1 league, 9-1 overall). Griffin Woodell added 14, while Zach Barrett scored 13.

Asa Edwards’ nine points led Queensbury (6-2, 7-3).

