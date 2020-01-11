Glens Falls cruises to victory (with video clip)

The Spartans were without starting guard Sean Collins, who averages 10.1 points per game. Also, Glens Falls’ David Barclay did a stellar job defending Queensbury leading scorer Bryce Bleibtrey, holding him to six points, well below his 20.9 ppg average.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s just adversity that you have to deal with as a team,” Queensbury coach Greg Dixon said of Collins’ absence. “Certainly we have guys that are capable of stepping up. I think as a group we just didn’t put it together tonight.

“They’re just a physical team that’s great on the boards, a tough defensive team and it showed tonight,” Dixon added.

Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said the team focused on rebounding in practice all week.

“The number one thing is if we win the rebound game, we win,” Girard said. “We were making sure we were putting body on a body, and our kids played great.”

The 36 points tied a season low for Queensbury, which got nine points from Asa Edwards.

“Teams coming in here gotta be saying to themselves, ‘Boy, they’re going to make us feel uncomfortable,’ and if we can make people feel like that, it gives us an advantage,” Girard said.