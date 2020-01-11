Glens Falls cruises to victory (with video clip)

GLENS FALLS — Do the basics well and you’ll get a winning season. Do them extremely well and you’ll be where Glens Falls is.
That’s ranked eighth in the state Class B poll, fifth among public schools. It’s not news that simplicity works, but on Friday night it was surprising news that the Indians did so well against their rival Queensbury, which has had a good first half of its season as well.
The Indians (7-1 league, 9-1 overall) used ball movement, rebounding and gritty defense to their complete advantage in a 72-36 win.
The Indians’ energy showed at both ends of the court in the first half. Offensively, six players scored. Defensively, they denied the Spartans (6-2, 7-3) good looks and made them uncomfortable. Griffin Woodell came off the bench to deliver a spark for Glens Falls. He had eight points to lead the team at halftime, which Glens Falls led 33-14.
“Coach said that’s my job all year: to light a spark in the game and bring a ton of energy,” said Woodell, who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. “Whatever needs doing. I don’t care about points or anything, just winning.”
Two of Griffin Woodell’s points and an example of how GF has moved the ball the whole first half. pic.twitter.com/EEdZwQxcs8— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) January 11, 2020
The other thing that spurred Glens Falls’ 15-4 second-quarter advantage was rebounding. Glens Falls outrebounded Queensbury 15-10 in the first half, but in terms of quality rebounds, it seemed like a bigger edge for the Indians.
The Spartans were without starting guard Sean Collins, who averages 10.1 points per game. Also, Glens Falls’ David Barclay did a stellar job defending Queensbury leading scorer Bryce Bleibtrey, holding him to six points, well below his 20.9 ppg average.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think it’s just adversity that you have to deal with as a team,” Queensbury coach Greg Dixon said of Collins’ absence. “Certainly we have guys that are capable of stepping up. I think as a group we just didn’t put it together tonight.
“They’re just a physical team that’s great on the boards, a tough defensive team and it showed tonight,” Dixon added.
Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said the team focused on rebounding in practice all week.
“The number one thing is if we win the rebound game, we win,” Girard said. “We were making sure we were putting body on a body, and our kids played great.”
The 36 points tied a season low for Queensbury, which got nine points from Asa Edwards.
“Teams coming in here gotta be saying to themselves, ‘Boy, they’re going to make us feel uncomfortable,’ and if we can make people feel like that, it gives us an advantage,” Girard said.
Despite picking up his fourth foul with 4:11 left in the third quarter, center Nick Danahy never got the fifth one and led the Indians in scoring with 18 points, to go along with six rebounds and two blocks. Zach Barrett hit four 3-pointers en route to 13 points. In all, eight players scored for the Indians, who continued to show off their depth.
Nate Johnson added seven points and five rebounds for Queensbury. Matthew Conlon contributed six points, four rebounds and three blocks.
They’re a good team, there’s some good experience there,” Dixon said of Glens Falls. “I’m looking forward to seeing them at our place.”
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.