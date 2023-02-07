GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls rolled to a 62-38 Foothills Council boys basketball victory over Hudson Falls Tuesday night.
Oscar Lilac led Glens Falls with 18 points, Kellen Driscoll added 16 and Cooper Nadler had 15 as Glens Falls improved to 10-3 in the league, 15-4 overall.
Peyton Smith led Hudson Falls with 12 points and Jayden Hardwick added 10 for the Tigers (11-2, 16-3). Amsterdam won its game against Broadalbin-Perth and won the Foothills Council.
Check back later for a full story on this game.
PHOTOS: Hudson Falls at Glens Falls
Glens Falls' Brody Holcomb shoots the ball, evading Hudson Falls' Noah Williamson during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hudson Falls' Jayden Hardwick guards Glens Falls' Brody Holcomb during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Glens Falls' Cole Bennett moves the ball beneath the hoop past Hudson Falls' Peyton Smith during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hudson Falls' Brady Smith guards Glens Falls' Alex Cygan during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Glens Falls' Alex Cygan attempts to block a shot by Hudson Falls' Noah Tyler during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
The Glens Falls student section cheers for their boys basketball team during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball against Hudson Falls game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hudson Falls' Noah Williamson scoops up the rebound in front of Glens Falls' Peyton McClenning during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Glens Falls' Kellen Driscoll dribbles the ball past Hudson Falls' Jayden Hardwick during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Hudson Falls' Noah Tyler and Glens Falls' Cooper Nadler reach for a ball near the rim during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Cooper Nadler of Glens Falls shoots the ball over the arms of Hudson Falls' Jayden Hardwick during Tuesday's Foothills Council boys basketball game at Glens Falls High School.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
