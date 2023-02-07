GLENS FALLS — While the seniors did the dirty work inside, it was up to Glens Falls’ underclassmen to put points on the board Tuesday night.

The game plan worked out perfectly for Glens Falls, which used physical play and some big shots to pull away to a 62-38 upset of Foothills Council archrival Hudson Falls.

The trio of Oscar Lilac, Kellen Driscoll and Cooper Nadler — two sophomores and a freshman — combined for 48 points to lead the Red and Black, as they avenged a 60-51 overtime loss to the Tigers on Dec. 13.

“We came out on fire, and they weren’t expecting us to come out like that, especially after the first game,” said Nadler, who netted 14 points. “We were in control the entire game, we weren’t nervous at any point and we played our game tonight.”

“Our effort was unbelievable,” said head coach Rob Girard, whose team finished the league season at 10-3 and improved to 15-4 overall. “We prepared pretty well for them and the kids just took it, and that’s the effort we got. I couldn’t be more pleased with it.”

Lilac finished with a game-high 18 points and Driscoll added 16 to lead Glens Falls.

“To their credit, Oscar and Kellen really hurt us — Oscar with his shooting and Kellen getting into the middle of our defense,” Hudson Falls coach Greg Smith said. “We knew they’d give us their best shot, and Glens Falls outplayed us from the opening tip.”

“Between (Lilac) and Coop and Kellen, we ask those guys to do a lot, we ask them to do a lot of our scoring, and they’ve done that. Tonight was no different,” Girard said.

Senior big men Cole Bennett and Alex Cygan put the brakes on Peyton Smith, Hudson Falls’ 6-foot-9 standout, inside. Smith — who had stung Glens Falls for 30 points last time — was held to 12 Tuesday, before going down with an ankle injury at the end of the third quarter.

“Peyton is a load in there, and that was our game plan — try to disrupt him and make him uncomfortable, and I think we did that for the most part,” Girard said. “We tried to diamond-and-one him, and any time he’d go in, we’d try to double him up and (make him) kick it back outside. For the most part Cole Bennett did a good job on him.”

Coming out with an intensity that had the home crowd on its feet, Glens Falls jumped on the Tigers (11-2, 16-3) hard and fast. Scoring points in transition, Glens Falls used a 15-2 run in the second quarter to open a 27-15 lead, and extended it to 47-30 after three quarters. Nadler beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer, and the home team cruised from there.

“That was a goal — we know they don’t like to run,” said Lilac, who knocked down four 3-pointers and had several assists from his point guard spot. “If we could beat them in transition and get 10-plus points on that, we knew we could win.”

Jayden Hardwick scored 10 points and freshman Brady Smith added eight to keep the Tigers in the game in the first half.

Coach Smith said his son, Peyton, may sit out Sunday’s Foothills Showcase game against Amsterdam if he’s not 100 percent.

“We have bigger fish to fry,” Greg Smith said. “We’re going after a sectional title.”

Glens Falls 62, Hudson Falls 38 HUDSON FALLS (11-2, 16-3) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Noah Williamson;1;0;2;4 Jayden Hardwick;1;2;2;10 Noah Tyler;0;0;2;2 Peyton Smith;4;0;4;12 Brady Smith;4;0;0;8 Ethan France;0;0;0;0 Peyton Dupuis;0;0;1;1 Lorenzo Hernandez;0;0;1;1 Connor Rogers;0;0;0;0 Joe Palmer;0;0;0;0 Victor Hernandez;0;0;0;0 Totals;10;2;12;38 GLENS FALLS (10-3, 15-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Alex Cygan;0;0;2;2 Oscar Lilac;2;4;2;18 Kellen Driscoll;6;0;4;16 Cole Bennett;2;0;1;5 Cooper Nadler;5;1;1;14 Trey Patton;1;0;0;2 Vince Westfall;0;0;0;0 Brody Holcomb;1;0;1;3 Aidan Harrington;0;0;0;0 Peyton McLenning;0;0;0;0 Jefferson Brand;1;0;0;2 Totals;18;5;11;62 Hudson Falls;11;11;8;8 — 38 Glens Falls;12;18;17;14 — 62

