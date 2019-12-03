GLENS FALLS — The funny thing about those who didn’t really know the Glens Falls boys basketball team the last few years is they thought the Indians weren’t a workmanlike team.
They were, of course. They just also had a 50-point-per-game scorer.
But Joseph Girard III is gone now, off to Syracuse University. So that’s enough loss for Glens Falls; no sense in getting rid of the blue-collar play too.
The Indians opened their 2019-20 season Tuesday by using a lunch-pail game plan in beating Hudson Falls 73-61 in the Foothills Council opener for both teams.
The reminders of Girard are noticeable on the south wall. There’s a framed photo of last season’s team with words underneath it noting that the Indians were New York State and Federation Class B champions. There’s one banner noting Girard was Gatorade’s New York Player of the Year and another one with a photo of him and “New York State All-Time Leading Scorer” written underneath.
Glens Falls led 17-16 after the first quarter, but separated itself from the Tigers in the second quarter, outscoring them 25-12. It began with Noah Girard twice stealing the ball and converting a layup, leading to a 9-0 run.
“It was very important coming out and getting the nice ‘W’ at home to start,” said Noah Girard, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. “A lot of people didn’t know what to see coming in with a different team, and really, defense kicked it off for us.”
Girard and David Barclay, who scored 23 points to lead the Indians, were 8 for 10 from the field in the second quarter, and Glens Falls went 10 for 14 for the quarter.
Throughout the game, Glens Falls wasn’t afraid to substitute, liberally using 10 players.
“We have 10 guys that can go and play at any time,” Glens Falls coach Rob Girard said. “We’re proud of that and the fact that when we put in our ninth guy, we don’t lose much. That’s only going to help us down the road. We’ve got to outgrit people.”
The Indians especially had to outgrit the taller Tigers, who featured 6-foot-8 Jonathan Beagle and 6-6 John Hogan. Beagle finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds and three blocks, but he faced two bodies at all times and was put through the wringer.
“We knew they had height on us, so we just wanted to pressure the ball,” Noah Girard said. “We knew we had more athletic guys than they did and we tried to push off and steal the ball from them. We did a good job of executing and had a good energy level throughout the game.”
And just when the Tigers showed some grit themselves, finally cutting Glens Falls’ lead to under 10 points, 57-48, with 7:20 left in the fourth, the Indians responded by scoring the next seven points.
Rob Girard knows teams want to exact some revenge on the Indians this season.
“That’s the motivation, too. ‘Hey, nobody thinks we’re anything without Joe.’ Joe’s Joe, and he’s going to be that, but this is a pretty good group and I think we can win some games for sure,” Rob Girard said.
