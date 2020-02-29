Girard scores 1,000th point as North Warren advances

North Warren 80, St. Johnsville 59: Anthony Girard scored 27 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark as North Warren rolled to victory in the quarterfinals at Stillwater.

The top-ranked Cougars will next play Germantown in the Class D semifinals on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena (6:30 p.m.).

North Warren (19-2) outscored its opponent 37-23 in the first half and padded that lead in the third quarter. Tanner Dunkley finished with 15 points, Nate Hopper had 14 points and Ryan Miller added 11 points. Dunkley also grabbed 22 rebounds.

Travis Lafountain led St. Johnsville with a 22-point effort.

Class D Quarterfinal St. Johnsville Player;2P;3P;FT;TP Paetyn Diuenbeck;6;0;1;13 Travis Lafountain;6;2;4;22 Mason Snell;2;0;3;7 Quincy Bonneau;3;1;2;11 Josh Montes;0;0;2;2 Owen Feagles;2;0;0;4 Totals;19;3;12;59 North Warren (19-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Anthony Girard;4;5;4;27 Ryan Miller;2;2;1;11 James Steen;2;0;3;7 Nate Hopper;0;4;2;14 Tanner Dunkley;6;0;3;15 Jack Jennings;2;0;0;4 Wyatt Gereau;1;0;0;2 Totals;17;11;13;80 OESJ;12;11;19;17 — 59 North Warren;18;19;25;18 — 80 Other stats: Dunkley (NW) 22 rebounds. Hopper (NW) 6 rebounds. Girard (NW) 5 rebounds, 5 assists. Miller (NW) 2 assists. Steen (NW) 2 assists.

