Girard is second team as small-school all-state team announced

North Warren's Anthony Girard was named to the second team in Class D, the top local player on the boys basketball all-state team announced on Thursday by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

All-stars were named for classes B, C and D. Large-school all-stars will be named next week. The girls basketball all-state team will be selected later in the month.

Argyle's Peyton Lufkin was named to the third team in Class D. Tanner Dunkley of North Warren made the fifth team.

Danny McMahon of Hadley-Luzerne and Luke Pelchar of Lake George were named to the fifth team in Class C. Jarett Williams of Granville was a seventh-team selection in that class.

Those given honorable mention include David Barclay, Noah Girard and Nick Danahy of Glens Falls in Class B, Brian McNeill of Stillwater in Class C and Gavon Darfler of Hartford in Class D.

