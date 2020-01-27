Girard, Dunkley carry North Warren past Whitehall
Girard, Dunkley carry North Warren past Whitehall

Anthony Girard finished with 28 points and Tanner Dunkley contributed another 25 as North Warren pulled away from Whitehall on Monday night.

NORTH WARREN 81, WHITEHALL 64

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Anthony Girard 9 2 4 28

Ryan Miller 2 0 0 4

Nate Hopper 4 1 0 11

Reece Bradley 2 0 0 4

Tanner Dunkley 9 0 7 25

Jack Jennings 1 0 1 3

James Steen 2 0 0 4

Mario Willette 0 0 0 0

Wyatt Gereau 1 0 0 2

Dante Buttino 0 0 0 0

Ryan Hill 0 0 0 0

Lucas Dunkley 0 0 0 0

Andrew Beadnell 0 0 0 0

Totals 30 3 12 81

Whitehall

2P 3P FT TP

Dwight Foulks 4 3 6 23

Cash Burgey 6 0 2 14

Jordan Gould 2 0 0 4

Matt Redmond 0 2 2 8

Brandon Bakerian 2 0 0 4

Matt Gould 2 0 0 4

Preston Bakerian 2 0 1 5

Derek Patch 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 5 11 64

North Warren 16 23 24 18 — 81

Whitehall 19 10 20 15 — 64

JV: North Warren won.

Breaking News