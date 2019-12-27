Girard, Barclay lead Glens Falls past Lake George

GLENS FALLS — In the parlance of today's basketball player, the easy-to-make, short-range "gimme" shots are called "bunnies."
But like their fuzzy counterparts in the animal world, they can be elusive, as the Glens Falls boys basketball team discovered in the first half of Friday night's game.
Frustrated by too many missed chances, the Indians finally found their range to assert a comfortable lead on their way to a 61-47 victory over Lake George on the first day of the Glens Falls Grandstanders Holiday Tournament.
"I thought we played well in the first half — but we just couldn't make a basket," said Glens Falls coach Rob Girard, whose team improved to 6-1. "We got what we wanted, we got it inside and we just couldn't finish. Instead of it being a 20-point game at the half, it was a 10-point game.
"Give (Lake George) credit, they hung around and they were scrappy," he added. "I thought we executed well, we just didn't finish."
"We came out with our energy really good," said junior Noah Girard, who scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Indians. "The first half we missed a lot of bunnies, so they were able to stay within 10. But the second half we really opened it up and started making some shots."
The meeting of defending Section II champions — Glens Falls in Class B, Lake George in Class C — featured two teams that bear little resemblance to their recent powerhouse squads.
After years of Joseph Girard III scoring at will, the Indians are leaning on multiple scorers, like Noah Girard and David Barclay, who netted 13 points. Senior center Nick Danahy, who was battling inside with Lake George's equally big junior Luke Pelchar, was held to six points.
"We're a team that needs all five guys on the court every night," Rob Girard said. "When one guy isn't doing great, the other guys have to step it up. Nick struggled a little tonight, so other guys pitched in."
The Warriors (6-2), meanwhile, are a much younger group than the team that racked up a 54-game winning streak and made three straight trips to the state tournament.
Senior guard Juan Garcia led Lake George with 16 points and sophomore Cameron Orr added 15. Pelchar finished with seven points and 12 rebounds.
"They put some pressure on us and we rushed some stuff on offense," Warriors coach Blake White said. "We were taking 3s instead of working the ball inside. ... We just have to be more patient, trust our plays, instead of trying to do iso, one-on-one stuff. Last year, we could get away with it."
Leading 27-17 at halftime, Glens Falls was able to build a 50-30 cushion by early in the fourth quarter behind back-to-back 3-pointers by Barclay and some fast-break layups by Griffin Woodell, Aiden Hirsch and Noah Girard.
"They're tough, they get back on the break real quick and they caught us sleeping a few times," White said.
"Our defense really amped us up and we got some nice shots to push it to a 20-point lead," said Noah Girard, a distant cousin of his head coach. "We have a lot of athletic kids on the team — a lot of them can run the court, like Griffin, Aiden or David, and I'm just able get it to them and they lay it up for easy layups."
However, Lake George finished on a strong note, using a 12-3 run — getting 10 points from Garcia — to pull within 58-47 with 30 seconds to play.
"I'm not real happy with the way we finished, but we're 6-1, so we're not doing too bad," Rob Girard said. "I think we can run — especially when teams play zone, we need to beat the zone up the court. ... I thought we did a good job with that, but it seemed like every loose ball, they were able to get, and we need to be able to win those wars."
"We have to do better closing it out, staying calm, taking the clock down a little bit more and getting better quality shots," Noah Girard said. "Our defense has been really good, we just have to finish our bunnies and execute more on offense."
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.