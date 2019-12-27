Girard, Barclay lead Glens Falls past Lake George

"They're tough, they get back on the break real quick and they caught us sleeping a few times," White said.

"Our defense really amped us up and we got some nice shots to push it to a 20-point lead," said Noah Girard, a distant cousin of his head coach. "We have a lot of athletic kids on the team — a lot of them can run the court, like Griffin, Aiden or David, and I'm just able get it to them and they lay it up for easy layups."

However, Lake George finished on a strong note, using a 12-3 run — getting 10 points from Garcia — to pull within 58-47 with 30 seconds to play.

"I'm not real happy with the way we finished, but we're 6-1, so we're not doing too bad," Rob Girard said. "I think we can run — especially when teams play zone, we need to beat the zone up the court. ... I thought we did a good job with that, but it seemed like every loose ball, they were able to get, and we need to be able to win those wars."

"We have to do better closing it out, staying calm, taking the clock down a little bit more and getting better quality shots," Noah Girard said. "Our defense has been really good, we just have to finish our bunnies and execute more on offense."

Glens Falls 61, Lake George 47 Lake George (6-2) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Cameron Orr;4;2;1;15 Luke Pelchar;3;0;1;7 Shane Clarke;0;0;0;0 Juan Garcia;3;2;4;16 Cole Clarke;3;0;0;6 Hunter Rounds;0;1;0;3 Julius Moffitt;0;0;0;0 Torin Davies;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;5;6;47 Glens Falls (6-1) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Noah Girard;7;1;2;19 Aiden Hirsch;1;1;0;5 David Barclay;3;2;1;13 Griffin Woodell;4;0;0;8 Evan Wiggins;1;0;2;4 Nick Brown;0;0;0;0 Jackson Brand;0;0;0;0 Zach Barrett;0;1;3;6 Nick Danahy;2;0;2;6 Totals;18;5;10;61 Lake George;9;8;11;19 — 47 Glens Falls;15;12;15;19 — 61 Other stats: Pelchar (LG) 12 rebounds. C. Clarke (LG) 7 rebounds. Barclay (GF) 9 rebounds, 3 assists. Barrett (GF) 7 rebounds. Woodell (GF) 6 rebounds. Girard (GF) 7 assists.

