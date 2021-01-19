Federation Tournament of Champions canceled

The Federation Tournament of Champions — the championship boys and girls basketball tournament previously hosted by Glens Falls — has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The continuing coronavirus pandemic was cited as the reason for the cancellation, and the Federation Tournament joins the New York State Public High School Athletic Association playoffs on the sidelines for the second straight season.

The Federation Tournament, which brings together champions of the four major New York high school sports associations, was to be held at Fordham University in late March. It was held at the Glens Falls Civic Center from 1981-2010, moved to Albany for six years, then returned to Glens Falls from 2017-19, before finding a new home at Fordham. The 2020 tournament, along with the state basketball and hockey tournaments, were canceled by the start of the coronavirus pandemic.