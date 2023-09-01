ALBANY — Organizers of the Federation Tournament of Champions basketball tournament announced the cancellation of the once-annual showcase of New York state and city basketball.

The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association voted Friday to cancel the event, citing several challenges of holding the tournament, including decreased attendance and interest in the event.

The tournament that brought together the boys and girls basketball champions of the state public, city public, private and Catholic schools was last held in March at three Capital District schools.

The Federation Tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and was canceled in 2022 when Fordham University pulled out as the host venue.

The Federation Tournament had been played at the former Glens Falls Civic Center from 1981-2010, and again from 2017-19. In 2019, the hometown Glens Falls boys basketball team captured the Federation Class B title behind star Joseph Girard III. The tournament was held in Albany from 2011-16. It was usually held the week after the state public school boys and girls basketball tournaments.

“It is certainly disappointing to have the Federation Basketball Tournament of Champions cancelled. However, this topic has been discussed for over a year and all four associations had comprehensive discussions in an effort to continue to host the tournament,” said Jim Foster, Federation Executive Secretary, in Friday's press release.

Federation champions will continue to be crowned in cross country, golf, swimming and diving, indoor and outdoor track and field, and wrestling.

The Federation is made up of New York’s four high school athletic associations: New State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA), New York City Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL), Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) and the New York State Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association (AISAA).