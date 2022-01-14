Evans scores 27 as North Warren beats Granville

GRANVILLE — Sean Evans scored 27 points as North Warren beat Granville 62-53 on Friday night in a key Adirondack League boys basketball game.

The Cougars improved to 7-1 in the league in one of two games involving a pair of once-beaten teams. Lake George beat Argyle in the other such game, leaving the Cougars and Warriors with the best records in the league.

Lake George beat North Warren 81-38 earlier this season. The teams don’t meet again in the regular season, but the league does have a postseason playoff.

“I think right now we’re a different team than we were early in the season,” North Warren coach James Cuyler said. “We’re really working hard. We’re really putting it together how I envisioned it.”

Andrew Beadnell scored 14 points and Zach Hopper added 12 for the Cougars. Evans has been a scoring leader for North Warren, but he was well above his scoring average on Friday.

“I’ve been telling him, he’s one of the better scorers in the league,” Cuyler said. “He did great on JV two years ago, came in last year and hit some big shots. We always knew Sean would be one of our go-to scorers.”

Caleb Nelson (16 points) and Cody Nelson (15) led the way for Granville.

N. Warren 62, Granville 53 North Warren ;2P;3P;FT;TP Sean Evans;8;2;5;27 Zach Hopper;0;2;6;12 Derrick Tyrell;3;0;2;8 Andrew Beadnell;5;0;4;14 Angelo Willette;0;0;1;1 Connor Jennings;0;0;0;0 Totals;16;4;18;62 Granville ;2P;3P;FT;TP Logan Harrington;0;2;0;6 Matthew Barlow;1;1;1;6 Alex Warrington;1;0;0;2 Cody Nelson;5;1;2;15 Caleb Nelson;1;4;2;16 Connor Farrell;1;0;0;2 Nate Rathbun;1;0;0;2 Alex Torres;2;0;0;4 Christian Stevens;0;0;0;0 Avery Flory;0;0;0;0 Bryton Rich;0;0;0;0 Totals;12;8;5;53 North Warren;11;14;18;19 — 62 Granville;6;13;16;18 — 53 Other stats: Farrell (Gra) 12 rebounds. Barlow (Gra) 7 rebounds. Nelson (Gra) 5 rebounds. JV: Granville won.

